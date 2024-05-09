(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Mechanical Control Cables Market size was valued at USD 10.28 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 14.98 Billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2024-2031), according to SNS Insider report. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for military aircraft due to global geopolitical tensions and the continuous expansion of the commercial aircraft fleet to cater to rising passenger traffic.

Market Growth Propelled by Multiple Factors

The mechanical control cables market is experiencing significant growth due to a confluence of factors. The geopolitical rifts, exemplified by the Russia-Ukraine war and the Syrian crisis, have necessitated the mobilization of military forces by powerful nations, leading to an Increase in global defence spending on advanced military platforms. This translates to increased demand for mechanical control cables, which are important components in these platforms. The commercial aviation sector is witnessing a boom, driven by the ever-growing air passenger traffic. This necessitates the production of new aircraft and the maintenance of existing fleets, Driving the demand for mechanical control cables used in various aircraft systems Such as flight control, engine control, and landing gear.

Segment Analysis

By end-use , the commercial segment is anticipated to hold the dominant market share due to the Increasing demand for new commercial aircraft and subsequent deliveries to meet surging passenger traffic. The increasing number of aircraft in operation will necessitate maintenance and replacement of mechanical control cables, further driving market growth.

By Materials , the Wire material segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing needs of modern aircraft systems. Sophisticated aircraft require precise controls and signal transmission, which high-quality wires used in mechanical control cables can ensure. These wires are designed with stranded conductors for flexibility and multiple layers of insulation for thermal protection, abrasion resistance, and fluid resistance.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Triumph Group's Actuation Products & Services division in France secured a contract from Kopter, a Leonardo Company. This contract involves the production of control cables for the Kopter AW09 helicopter, leveraging Triumph's expertise in flexball cable architecture.

In February 2021, TPC Wire & Cable, owned by Audax Private Equity, acquired Integrated Cable Systems, Inc. This acquisition strengthens TPC's portfolio of specialized cables and components used in high-reliability applications.

Impact of Global Disruptions

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has had a multifaceted impact on the mechanical control cables market. While the war has undoubtedly intensified the need for defence spending and military aircraft procurement, it has also disrupted global supply chains, leading to potential shortages of raw materials and components used in manufacturing mechanical control cables. Growing fuel prices and inflationary pressures might affect airline operations and new aircraft orders, impacting the commercial segment of the market.

Economic Slowdown Impact

A potential economic slowdown could Create challenges to the market's growth. Reduced consumer spending and a decrease in business travel could impact airline passenger traffic, leading to a slowdown in new aircraft orders and potentially impacting the demand for mechanical control cables used in the commercial aviation sector. However, the long-term growth prospects of the commercial aviation industry are expected to remain positive, mitigating the slowdown's long-term effect.

Regional Dominance

North America Region hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to High military spending in the US, particularly on advanced armoured vehicles and aircraft. The presence of leading aircraft manufacturers such as Bombardier in Canada, driving both aircraft manufacturing and aftermarket service provisions. A thriving shipbuilding industry in the US, offering lucrative opportunities for foreign shipbuilding companies and creating demand for shipbuilding-related mechanical components, including mechanical control cables.

Key Takeaways for the Mechanical Control Cables Market Study

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the mechanical control cables market, covering trends, drivers, and challenges.

It segments the market by type, application, end-use, material, and region, offering detailed insights into each segment's growth potential.

The report analyses the impact of global events Such as the Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns on the market's growth trajectory.

It identifies key regional trends and highlights the dominance of North America, along with reasons for its leadership position.

This report offers valuable insights for manufacturers, distributors, and end-users in the mechanical control cables market, enabling them to make informed business decisions and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

