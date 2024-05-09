Embedded Security Market To Surpass USD 11.5 Billion With CAGR Of 5.38% By 2031 Driven By Surging Adoption Of Generative AI

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report forecasts the Embedded Security Market Size to reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 5.38% over the 2024-2031 period.

The global Embedded Security Market is poised for significant growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) that introduces sophisticated cyber threats. Generative AI leverages advanced algorithms to create realistic data, images, and text, posing new challenges for traditional security measures. Embedded security solutions are crucial for mitigating these threats and safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Growing Demand for Robust Security in a Connected World



The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices: As more devices connect to the internet, their vulnerability to cyberattacks increases. Embedded security solutions play a vital role in protecting these devices and the data they transmit.

The rise of generative AI-powered cyberattacks: Generative AI can be used to create malicious content that bypasses traditional security measures. Embedded security solutions with advanced threat detection capabilities are essential to combat these evolving threats.

Stringent regulations and growing security awareness: Governments worldwide are enacting stricter regulations mandating the use of robust security measures in various industries. Additionally, increased awareness about cybersecurity threats is driving businesses to invest in embedded security solutions. Advancement in embedded systems complexity: Modern embedded systems are becoming more intricate, offering functionalities beyond human capabilities. This complexity necessitates advanced security measures to ensure their safe and reliable operation.

Top Companies Featured in Embedded Security Market Report:



McAfee LLC

Hitex GmbH

Infineon

NXP

Thales Group

Samsung

IDEMIA

STMicroelectronics

Qualcomm

Microchip Technology

Texas Instruments

Renesas Broadcom Inc

Recent Developments Shape the Future of Embedded Security

– The embedded security landscape is constantly evolving, with key players introducing innovative solutions:

– June 2023: Thales and Google Cloud collaborated to develop advanced data security solutions utilizing generative AI technology.

– May 2023: STMicroelectronics launched the STM32Trust TEE Secure Manager, simplifying the development of secure embedded applications.

– May 2023: Renesas Electronics introduced new MCU groups specifically designed for secure motor control applications.

– April 2023: Texas Instruments unveiled a new SimpleLink family of Wi-Fi 6 companion ICs, offering secure and budget-friendly Wi-Fi connectivity.

– March 2023: Microchip Technology Inc. expanded its secure authentication device portfolio with new CryptoAuthentication and CryptoAutomotive IC families.

Segment Analysis: Understanding the Market Landscape

BY COMPONENT



Hardware

Software Services

BY SECURITY



Authentication

Content Protection Payment

BY APPLICATION



Wearables

Automotive

Smart Identity Cards

Payment Processing and Card

Smartphones

Industrial Others

Impact of Global Disruptions

– The Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns pose challenges to the embedded security market:

– Russia-Ukraine War: The war disrupts supply chains and hinders the production of critical components like semiconductors, impacting the availability of embedded security solutions. Additionally, the war intensifies cyberattacks, raising the urgency for robust security measures.

– Economic Slowdown: An economic slowdown could lead to reduced investments in new technologies, potentially impacting the adoption rate of embedded security solutions. However, the long-term need for robust security is unlikely to diminish, and the market is expected to recover as economic conditions stabilize.

Key Regional Developments: Asia Pacific Leads the Way



The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the embedded security market throughout the forecast period due to several factors:

Growing demand for security in critical infrastructure: The increasing use of connected devices in sectors like aerospace & defense and automotive is driving the demand for embedded security solutions in the Asia Pacific region.

Government initiatives and business strategies: Governments in the region are actively promoting the adoption of secure technologies. Additionally, leading companies are implementing strategic initiatives like expansion and product development, further propelling the market growth.

China's Dominance: China, a leader in sensor and semiconductor manufacturing, is expected to maintain its dominance in the Asia Pacific embedded security market. The country's rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies like connected device security and end-to-end IoT security is a significant growth driver. North America, with its large number of IoT projects, is also expected to witness significant growth in the embedded security market.

Key Takeaways



The Increase of generative AI-powered cyberattacks necessitates robust embedded security solutions. Businesses must prioritize advanced threat detection capabilities to stay ahead of evolving threats.

Stringent regulations and the increasing complexity of embedded systems are fuelling the demand for embedded security solutions. This trend is expected to continue, presenting lucrative opportunities for market players.

The embedded security market landscape is dynamic, with continuous advancements and product launches. Key takeaways from this report can guide strategic investments in technologies and partnerships to ensure market competitiveness. The Asia Pacific region, led by China's dominance in manufacturing and technology adoption, presents a significant growth market for embedded security solutions. Understanding regional trends is crucial for market expansion and success.

