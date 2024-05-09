Flat Panel Antenna Market To Hit USD 3.90 Billion With A CAGR Of 28.37% By 2031 – Exclusive Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Flat Panel Antenna Market Size stood at USD 0.53 Billion in 2023. The market is projected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 28.37% over the forecast period 2024-2031, reaching a value of USD 3.90 Billion by 2031, According to the SNS Insider Report.

Growing Demand for Flat Panel Antennas Across Diverse Applications, Various factors are propelling the growth of the flat panel antenna market.



The increasing deployment of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations for communication purposes is driving the demand for flat panel antennas globally.

The growing adoption of Ku- and Ka-band satellites for various applications is fuelling the need for compatible flat panel antennas.

The burgeoning use of autonomous and connected vehicles in both military and commercial sectors is creating a demand for customized flat panel antennas to facilitate seamless communication. The rising demand for electronically steered phased array flat panel antennas, which offer superior performance in a compact and weatherproof package, is a significant growth driver.

Electronically Steered Flat Panel Antennas A Game Changer, electronically steered flat panel antennas are revolutionizing the communication landscape. These ultra-thin antennas offer Various advantages.



They deliver excellent performance efficiency despite their low-profile design.

These antennas are built to withstand harsh environments. Ideal for Communication on the Move (COTM), Electronically steered phased array flat panel antennas (ESPA) are perfect for maintaining satellite links with moving platforms such as vehicles, trains, and boats.

Download Free Sample Report of Flat Panel Antenna Market @

Top Companies Featured in Flat Panel Antenna Market Report:



Kymeta Corporation

Hanwha Phasor

RadioWaves

ALCAN Systems

Gilat Satellite Networks

ThinKom Solutions

Ball Aerospace

SatPro Tech

NXT Communications

C-COM Satellites

Isotropic Systems China Starwin

Recent Developments in the Flat Panel Antenna Market

– March 2022, Hughes introduced a new electronically steerable flat panel antenna designed specifically for OneWeb's LEO communication services.

– September 2021, Kymeta Corporation launched the Kymeta u8 MIL hybrid terminal, offering the military a robust and flexible solution for COTM applications.

– August 2021, Hanwha Systems invested USD 300 million in OneWeb, bolstering the company's defense capabilities and antenna technology offerings.

Flat Panel Antenna Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Type



Mechanically steered Electronically steered

Electronically Steered Segment Dominates the market with holding the largest market share and witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. These antennas are cost-effective and widely accepted across various industries like enterprise, maritime, land mobile, and aviation.

By End-Use Application



Aviation

Military

Telecommunications

Commercial Others

The commercial application segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest CAGR. Flat panel antennas are increasingly used for commercial shipping, boating, super yachts, and passenger vehicles due to their compact size and discreet design compared to traditional bulky randoms.

By Frequency



C band

X band

Ku band

K band Ka band

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Developments in Ultra-Compact Flat Panel Antennas

The development of ultra-compact, low-profile flat panel antennas is catering to the needs of advanced ground combat vehicles. These antennas operate with Ka-band high-throughput satellites, enabling full-duplex communication for critical voice, video, and data applications. Companies such as ThinKom Solutions are at the forefront of this innovation with their ThinPack flat-panel antennas that provide exceptional performance in a user-friendly package.

The Russia-Ukraine War and Economic Slowdown impact on the Flat Panel Antenna Market

– The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and potential global economic slowdown Creates challenges for the flat panel antenna market. These factors can disrupt supply chains, increase raw material costs, and Result to project delays. The long-term growth prospects of the market remain promising due to the underlying demand drivers mentioned earlier.

– While an economic slowdown may lead to temporary budget constraints and project postponements, the long-term demand for flat panel antennas is expected to remain robust. The increasing adoption of connected technologies and the growing need for reliable communication solutions across various industries will continue to drive market growth.

Regional analysis

The Asia Pacific Region is expected to hold the greatest market share throughout the forecast period due to the region's Growing 5G infrastructure development is driving the demand for advanced flat panel antennas that can support these high-speed networks. Electronically steered flat panel antennas are a preferred choice in Asia's telecommunication and commercial sectors for their reliable satellite communication and data retrieval capabilities. Asia Pacific is witnessing significant breakthroughs in antenna technology. This, coupled with increasing public knowledge about the benefits of flat panel antennas such as compact size, affordability, etc., is accelerating market growth. Flat panel antennas offer a cost-effective solution for various applications compared to traditional bulky antenna systems.

Key Takeaways



The market is driven by the increasing adoption of electronically steered flat panel antennas due to their compact size, high performance, and suitability for various applications.

The demand for flat panel antennas is expected to surge in commercial, military, maritime, and aviation sectors due to the increasing need for reliable and efficient communication solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to remain the leader in the flat panel antenna market due to rapid technological advancements, growing 5G infrastructure, and rising public awareness about these antennas.

By understanding the key drivers and emerging trends, companies can identify new markets and applications for their flat panel antenna solutions. The report provides valuable insights to help companies make informed decisions regarding product development, pricing strategies, and market expansion plans.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Flat Panel Antenna Market Segmentation, By Type

9. Flat Panel Antenna Market Segmentation, By Frequency

10. Flat Panel Antenna Market Segmentation, By End-Use Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)