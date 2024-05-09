(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The healthcare industry is undergoing a digital revolution, driven by the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, and other innovative technologies. According to SNS Insider the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market is estimated to reach USD 127.34 billion by 2031. This push in healthcare IT (HCIT) has created an expanding market for HCIT outsourcing, where healthcare providers and payers leverage external expertise to manage and optimize their IT infrastructure.

List of Healthcare IT Outsourcing Companies Profiled in Report:



Allscripts Healthcare LLC

Carestream Health

eClinicalWorks

Agfa-Gevaert Group

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Cerner Corporation

athenahealth Inc.

GREENWAY HEALTH LLC.

Infor

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NXGN Management LLC

McKesson Corporation

Oracle

Siemens Healthcare GmbH Epic Systems Corporation

Download Free Sample Report of Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market @

Market Analysis:



Mounting Cost Pressures: Healthcare institutions are constantly struggling with rising costs. HCIT outsourcing offers a compelling cost-saving solution by enabling them to tap into a global talent pool with competitive rates. This allows them to optimize their IT budgets and channel resources towards core patient care activities.

Evolving Regulatory Landscape: The healthcare sector is subject to a complex and ever-changing regulatory environment. HCIT outsourcing providers possess the expertise to navigate these complexities, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations like HIPAA and emerging cybersecurity standards.

Demand for Specialized Skills: The successful implementation and management of HCIT systems requires a specialized skillset. HCIT outsourcing vendors boast teams of qualified professionals with experience in various domains, such as application development, system administration, and data analytics. This eliminates the need for healthcare providers to invest heavily in in-house training and talent acquisition. Technological Advancements: The HCIT landscape is constantly evolving with the emergence of new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT). HCIT outsourcing partners stay at the forefront of these advancements, allowing healthcare institutions to leverage the latest innovations without significant upfront investments.

Impact of Macro Economic Slowdown:

Facing a several of global economic challenges, key players in the Healthcare IT Outsourcing (HITO) market are adopting a multi-pronged approach. While some are focusing on cost-optimization measures like streamlining operations and renegotiating contracts to maintain profitability, others are strategically expanding service offerings to cater to new market demands. Mergers and acquisitions are also on the rise, allowing companies to consolidate resources and reach new customer segments. Additionally, some HITO providers are looking towards emerging markets with lower operational costs to mitigate the impact of headwinds in established regions. This adaptability will be crucial for HITO players to navigate the current economic climate and emerge stronger.

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Application



Provider Outsourcing Market

Payer Outsourcing Market

Life Science Outsourcing Market

Operational Outsourcing Market Infrastructure Outsourcing Market

By Industry



Healthcare System

Healthcare Insurance Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Clinical Research Organization Biotechnology

By application Segment Analysis:

The HCIT outsourcing market thrives on a diverse range of applications, each catering to specific healthcare industry needs. Provider Outsourcing, encompassing Electronic Health Records (EHR) and revenue cycle management systems, holds the largest market share at around 30%. This segment fuels efficient patient care and billing processes. Payer Outsourcing, with a share of approximately 25%, focuses on customer relationship management and claim processing for insurance companies. Life Science Outsourcing, accounting for 20%, tackles tasks like clinical trial management and research & development IT, promoting pharmaceutical innovation. Operational Outsourcing, holding a 15% share, streamlines supply chain and business processes, ensuring smooth internal operations. Finally, Infrastructure Outsourcing, capturing the remaining 10%, manages IT infrastructure and cloud services, forming the backbone of HCIT systems.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @

Opportunity Analysis:

Application Service Provision (ASP): This involves outsourcing the management and maintenance of healthcare applications like EHRs and billing systems.

Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM): Under this model, external providers handle the day-to-day operations of a healthcare organization's IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, and data centers.

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): HCIT BPO services encompass tasks like medical coding, transcription, and revenue cycle management.

The demand for HCIT outsourcing is driven by various factors, including the increasing adoption of EHRs, the need for improved data security, and the growing focus on operational efficiency. Additionally, the rise of cloud-based healthcare solutions is further promoting the market forward, as it facilitates remote access and management of IT infrastructure.

Regional Analysis:

North America currently holds the dominant position in the HCIT outsourcing market, owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of established vendors. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as a large talent pool, cost-effectiveness, and government initiatives promoting healthcare IT adoption.

Recent Developments:

IBM : In 2023, IBM collaborated with health information giant Cerner to offer a suite of cloud-based HCIT solutions, catering to the growing demand for scalable and secure healthcare IT infrastructure.

Accenture : Accenture has been actively expanding its healthcare IT outsourcing footprint through strategic acquisitions like the purchase of Gevity Consulting in 2020, bolstering its expertise in digital healthcare transformation.

Infosys : Infosys, a leading Indian IT services company, has made significant investments in building its HCIT outsourcing capabilities. In 2022, they launched a suite of AI-powered healthcare analytics solutions designed to improve operational efficiency and patient outcomes.

Key Takeaways:



The HCIT outsourcing market is poised for exponential growth in the coming years, driven by a potent combination of cost-saving advantages, the need for specialized skills, and advancements in healthcare technology. As healthcare institutions navigate the complexities of the digital age, HCIT outsourcing partners will play a critical role in ensuring operational efficiency, data security, and ultimately, improved patient care.

Purchase Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Report @

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy,

...,

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND),

Website: