Volumetric Video Market Size To Touch USD 13.80 Billion, Rising At A CAGR Of 27.5% By 2030: SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

Market Size & Growth Analysis

The Volumetric Video Market , valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2022, is projected to soar to USD 13.80 billion by 2030, with a rapid CAGR of 27.5% from 2023 to 2030.

This impressive growth is primarily driven by the expanding demand for more immersive and interactive media experiences in sectors such as entertainment, sports, and healthcare. Advances in AR, VR, and 3D content development are pushing volumetric video to the forefront, offering users unparalleled depth and realism in digital content. Additionally, increasing investments in enhancing motion capture and 3D scanning technologies are enabling more detailed and accurate volumetric videos, further fueling market expansion across various applications.

Market Analysis

The global volumetric video market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the rising demand for enhanced visual experiences, particularly in the entertainment and media sectors. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 27.5% from 2023 to 2030. This significant growth is fueled by advancements in 3D and 4D technology, increased adoption of AR and VR technologies, and the growing use of volumetric video in sports and healthcare analytics.

Get Free Sample Report of Volumetric Video Market @

Top Companies Featured in Volumetric Video Market Report:



Intel Corporation

8i

Microsoft Corporation

4Dviews

Google LLC

IO Industries Inc

Verizon Communications

Sony Group Corporation

Mark Roberts Motion Control

Capturing Reality

Evercoast

3nfinite

m Mantis Vision Ltd

Unity Technologies

Stereolabs Inc.

Canon Inc.

Scatter

Dimension

DGene

Tetavi Arcturus Studios Holdings

Recent Developments in the Volumetric Video Market



Technological Advancements : Innovations in sensor technology and image processing software have greatly enhanced the quality and accessibility of volumetric video capture. Companies are also integrating AI to improve the automation of volumetric video processing.

Expansion of Use Cases : Beyond traditional media and entertainment, volumetric video is being adopted for more practical applications such as virtual training for employees, remote medical consultations, and advanced real estate virtual tours. Partnerships and Collaborations : Key market players are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations with content creators, technology providers, and platform developers to expand their reach and enhance product offerings.

Segment Analysis

The volumetric video market can be segmented based on volumetric capture type, application, content delivery, and geography:



By Volumetric Capture Type : Includes hardware (cameras and processing units) and software solutions. Hardware solutions are currently leading due to the need for specialized equipment to capture high-quality volumetric video.

By Application : Key application areas include sports events and entertainment, medical, signage and advertisements, and education and training. The entertainment sector dominates the market, utilizing volumetric video to create immersive content for films, games, and live performances.

By Content Delivery : Involves AR, VR, and traditional video platforms. The integration with AR and VR is rapidly growing due to the increasing consumer interest in immersive technologies. By Geography : North America is a leading market for volumetric video, propelled by a strong entertainment industry and the presence of major tech companies. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also seeing significant growth, driven by advancements in AR/VR technologies and increased investment in R&D in these regions.

Impact of Global Events



COVID-19 Pandemic : The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of volumetric video as industries seek contactless and remote solutions for interaction and engagement. This includes virtual events, remote learning, and telehealth services. Technological Shifts : The rapid development of 5G technology is enhancing the capabilities of volumetric video by enabling faster and more reliable data transmission, which is crucial for high-quality live volumetric streaming.

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Key Regional Developments



Asia-Pacific : This region is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing investments in AR and VR technologies, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. Europe : Driven by the growing use of advanced visualization technologies in healthcare and automotive industries, Europe continues to expand its volumetric video capabilities.

Key Takeaways from Volumetric Video Market Reports

: The volumetric video market is set to grow significantly due to the diverse applications of the technology and increasing consumer demand for immersive experiences.: Continuous technological advancements are key to the future of volumetric video, particularly improvements in capture technologies, processing power, and AI integrations.: While entertainment and media currently dominate the applications of volumetric video, other sectors like healthcare, real estate, and education are beginning to leverage this technology for their purposes.: The development of network infrastructure, particularly the rollout of 5G, is crucial to the effective deployment and scaling of volumetric video solutions.

Conclusion

The volumetric video market is at the forefront of the next wave of digital media and communication technologies. With its capacity to provide rich, immersive experiences, volumetric video is transforming not only entertainment but also how industries like healthcare, real estate, and education engage with their audiences. As the technology continues to evolve and expand, its impact is set to become even more profound in the coming years.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Volumetric Video Market Segmentation, By Components

9. Volumetric Video Market Segmentation, By Content Delivery

10. Volumetric Video Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)