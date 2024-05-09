Web Application Firewall Market To Touch USD 23.35 Billion By 2031 Due To Rising Demand For Adoption Of Cloud-Based Services

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report forecasts a promising future for the Web Application Firewall Market . The market size, valued at USD 6.39 Billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 23.35 Billion by 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period (2024-2031).

Growing Demand for Cloud-based WAF Solutions Fuels Market Expansion

The report delves into the market's growth drivers, highlighting the surging adoption of cloud-based WAF solutions. These solutions offer a convenient and scalable option for organizations, as the service provider manages everything from deployment to updates. This is particularly appealing for businesses with limited IT resources. The ever-increasing number of organizations migrating their businesses to the cloud has created a vast attack surface for cybercriminals. As businesses store sensitive data and run mission-critical applications in the cloud, the need to fortify these applications against sophisticated cyberattacks is paramount. WAFs offer a crucial layer of security by filtering and monitoring traffic between web applications and the internet, effectively shielding them from malicious attempts like SQL injection, cross-site scripting, and denial-of-service attacks.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market share compared to the services segment. This is primarily due to the growing adoption of cloud-based WAF solutions, which are typically offered as a complete package. However, the services segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate as organizations increasingly seek managed security services to supplement their in-house expertise.

Key Market Segments

By Deployment Model



On-Premise Cloud

By Organization Size



Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

By Component



Solution Services

By End User



BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Retail and E-Commerce Others

The Russia-Ukraine War: A Catalyst for Cybersecurity Investment

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has cast a shadow on the global cybersecurity landscape. The heightened risk of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and businesses in both regions, along with potential spillover effects impacting other countries, is expected to drive up the demand for cybersecurity solutions, including WAFs. Governments and regulatory bodies might introduce stricter cybersecurity regulations in response to these heightened threats, further propelling market growth.

While the Russia-Ukraine war might lead to increased adoption of WAFs in the short term, a potential economic slowdown could pose a challenge to the market's growth trajectory in the long run. Reduced IT budgets and spending constraints could lead organizations to delay or scale back their cybersecurity investments.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in the Web Application Firewall Market due to its robust cybersecurity awareness, strong IT infrastructure, and presence of leading WAF vendors. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors like rapid economic expansion, increasing internet penetration, and growing awareness of cybersecurity best practices among organizations in the region.

Future Growth

The Web Application Firewall Market is expected to witness continued growth in the coming years, fueled by advancements in WAF technology such as integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for enhanced threat detection and prevention capabilities. Additionally, the rise of cloud-native applications and the growing adoption of containerization technologies are expected to create new market opportunities for WAF vendors.

Recent Developments

In April 2023: Akamai Technologies partnered with Neosec to integrate an API detection and response platform into its security offerings. This collaboration aims to enhance threat detection capabilities and provide customers with a comprehensive application and API security solution.

In April 2023: Barracuda Networks introduced new Application Security plans that combine web application, API, DDoS, and bot protection with Zero Trust security. These plans offer a convenient and scalable solution for customers seeking to safeguard their applications in on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

Key Takeaways



The report emphasizes the growing preference for cloud-based WAF solutions due to their ease of deployment, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. This trend is expected to continue, shaping the future of the WAF market.

While large enterprises remain a dominant market force, the growing awareness of cyber threats among SMEs is expected to fuel significant market growth in this segment. WAF solutions are no longer exclusive to large corporations; they are becoming essential for businesses of all sizes.

The Russia-Ukraine war highlights the unpredictable nature of cybersecurity threats. While it may drive up WAF adoption in the short term, a potential economic slowdown could hinder market growth due to reduced IT budgets.

WAF vendors that prioritize innovation and invest in integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML will be well-positioned to capitalize on emerging market opportunities. Collaborations like the one between Akamai Technologies and Neosec demonstrate the value of partnerships in enhancing WAF capabilities and providing comprehensive security solutions to customers.

