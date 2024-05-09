Game-Based Learning Market Is To Hit USD 78.13 Billion Growing At A CAGR Of 21.6% By 2031, Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Game-Based Learning Market Size was valued at USD 16.35 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 78.13 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Growing Demand for Engaging Learning Solutions Drives Market Growth.

The game-based learning market is experiencing a surge in demand due to several factors. These games not only make learning fun, but also promote deeper understanding and knowledge retention. Collaboration fostered through these games equips students with valuable teamwork and communication skills. Additionally, online game-based platforms create communities where students can connect and share knowledge, further enhancing the learning experience. These factors combined are propelling the adoption of game-based learning solutions across various educational institutions and corporate training programs.

Market Analysis

The game-based learning market presents a plethora of opportunities for educational institutions and businesses alike. These solutions deliver a value-added learning experience that motivates and engages users. Game mechanics like points, badges, and leaderboards trigger the release of dopamine, fostering a sense of accomplishment and encouraging further learning. Furthermore, game-based learning caters to diverse learning styles, allowing educators to create a more inclusive learning environment. However, the success of such solutions hinges on the quality of game design and its ability to effectively deliver educational content.

Get a Sample of Game-Based Learning Market Report @

Major The Key Players of Game-Based Learning Market

Bublar Group, BreakAway games, Frontier Developments, Playgen, Minecraft, Spin Master, Idnusgeeks, Kahoot, Gamelearn, Recurrence, Stratbeans, Tangible Play, Simulearn, Raptivity, Banzai Labs, Cognitive Toybox, VR Education Holdings, Fundamental, Kuato Studios, Schell Games, Monkimun, Smart Lumies, G-Cube, Dreams, Layup, MLevel, Threatgen, Gametize, Sweetrush, Kidoz, and others

Segmentation Analysis

The game-based learning market is segmented by component (solutions and services). Currently, game-based learning solutions dominate the market. These solutions combine entertainment elements with engaging techniques to motivate users. They go beyond simply adding gaming elements to an existing platform; they are meticulously designed to promote brand loyalty and user engagement. Effective game-based learning solutions should be designed to provide a rewarding and entertaining experience, ultimately leading to increased knowledge retention and skill development.

Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on Game-Based Learning Market, Enquire Now@

Key Market Segments

By Component



Solution Services

By Deployment mode



cloud on-premise

By Platform



Online Offline

By Game type



AR VR games

AI-based games

Location-based games

Assessment and evaluation of games

Training, knowledge, and skill-based games

Language learning games Others

By End-user



Consumer

Education

Government Enterprises

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine casts a shadow on the global game-based learning market. In times of crisis, government resources may be diverted away from education and technology initiatives to address immediate humanitarian needs. This can lead to reduced funding for educational technology, including game-based learning solutions. Furthermore, geopolitical tensions can disrupt international trade and collaboration, potentially hindering the ability of game-based learning companies to expand into new markets. Ukraine, a significant hub for technology and software development, is a crucial contributor to the global supply chain. Disruptions within the region could affect the production and distribution of game-based learning products and services.

However, amidst the challenges, there may also be opportunities. During times of conflict, there is often an increased demand for online learning solutions, including game-based learning, as people seek alternatives to traditional classroom-based education. This presents a chance for game-based learning providers to cater to this growing need.

Economic Slowdown

A potential economic slowdown could also impact the game-based learning market. Reduced consumer spending may lead to decreased investments in educational technology. However, this could also present an opportunity for cost-effective game-based learning solutions that offer a high return on investment.

Key Regional Development: North America Takes the Lead

North American market currently captures the largest share of the game-based learning market revenue (35.2%). This dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the rapid adoption of game-based learning solutions, the integration of advanced technologies like AI, AR/VR, and cloud computing into traditional learning solutions, and strong Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure in higher educational institutions. The growing adoption of cloud computing in this region allows for the effective delivery of game-based learning by providing the necessary computational power and storage capabilities to run AR and VR-based solutions.

Future Growth

The game-based learning market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. The growing acceptance of game-based learning as a viable and effective educational tool, coupled with advancements in technology, will continue to propel market expansion. The increasing focus on personalized learning and the rising demand for engaging learning experiences are expected to further drive market growth.

Recent Developments

In May 2021: Kahoot! a leader in game-based learning platforms, acquired Clever, a widely used digital learning platform in the US. This strategic partnership aims to combine Kahoot!'s engaging game mechanics with Clever's learning management functionalities, offering a more comprehensive solution to K-12 schools. This collaboration signifies the growing emphasis on integrating game-based learning with established educational technologies.

Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Game-Based Learning Market report 202 4 -203 1 @

Key Takeaways



Gain a comprehensive understanding of the market's growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Explore the various market segments and identify the solutions with the highest growth potential.

Analyze the impact of global events like the Russia-Ukraine War and potential economic slowdowns on the market. Leverage the knowledge of key regional developments to tailor your strategies for specific markets.

About Us

SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone : +1-415-230-0044 (US)