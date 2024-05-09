Carbon Footprint Management Market Soars Owing To Growing Demand For Sustainable Solutions And Stringent Environmental Regulations

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

Carbon Footprint Management Market Report Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Carbon Footprint Management Market size was valued at USD 12.02 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 54.62 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

The carbon footprint management market is experiencing significant growth fueled by a confluence of factors. Businesses and governments are increasingly recognizing the urgency to adopt sustainable practices and mitigate their environmental impact. This demand aligns perfectly with the capabilities of carbon footprint management solutions, which play a crucial role in measuring and subsequently reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, stricter environmental regulations are being implemented worldwide, mandating the use of these tools in specific industries. This regulatory push further stimulates the market's expansion. Finally, the widespread adoption of cloud computing and the transition towards a paperless economy necessitate tools for tracking and managing the carbon footprint associated with digital activities, creating new opportunities for carbon footprint management software providers. These factors combined are driving the market towards a future of robust growth and widespread adoption of sustainable practices.

Get a Report Sample of Carbon Footprint Management Market @

Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



Carbon Footprint Ltd

Dakota Software Corporation

ENGIE

IsoMetrix

IBM Corporation

Process MAP

Schneider Electric

SAP

Wolters Kluwer N.V Other Players

Continuous advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics are leading to the development of increasingly sophisticated carbon footprint management solutions, offering greater accuracy and efficiency in emissions tracking and reporting. Companies across various industries are setting ambitious sustainability goals, including carbon neutrality targets. This necessitates the adoption of carbon footprint management solutions to monitor and achieve these goals.

Public awareness of the detrimental effects of climate change is rising, prompting consumers to prioritize environmentally conscious businesses. This drives companies to implement carbon footprint management strategies to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.

-p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-102459" src="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Carbon-Footprint-Management-Market-1024x536.jpg" alt="Carbon Footprint Management Market Report" width="640" height="335" srcset="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Carbon-Footprint-Management-Market-1024x536.jpg 1024w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Carbon-Footprint-Management-Market-300x157.jpg 300w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Carbon-Footprint-Management-Market-768x402.jpg 768w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Carbon-Footprint-Management-Market.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

On The Basis of Component



Solution Services

On The Basis of Deployment Mode



Cloud On-premises

On The Basis of Organization Size



Corporates/Enterprises

Mid-Tier Enterprises Small Businesses

On The Basis of Vertical



Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecom

Financial Services Government

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The conflict has resulted in a substantial surge in carbon emissions. Estimates suggest a staggering 100 million tons of carbon dioxide were released within the first seven months alone, equivalent to a nation like the Netherlands' annual emissions. This pollution stems from direct military activities, uncontrolled fires raging amidst the conflict, and the widespread damage inflicted on infrastructure.

While the war presents challenges like disruptions in supply chains and economic instability, it also creates unforeseen opportunities. Reconstruction efforts in war-torn Ukraine necessitate the adoption of low or negative carbon technologies, potentially positioning the country as a leader in energy efficiency within Europe. Additionally, the conflict might accelerate advancements in carbon reduction technologies and drive increased investments in the energy and utility sectors as nations seek alternative and sustainable energy sources.

Ask for a Discount @

Key Regional Developments

North America reigns supreme in the carbon footprint management market, capturing over 42% of the global revenue. This dominance stems from a two-pronged attack Firstly, the region grapples with significant greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in the US and Canada. This high level of pollution, largely due to industrial activity and energy consumption, creates a strong demand for solutions to track, manage, and reduce emissions. Carbon footprint management tools become crucial in this scenario, driving the market forward.

Secondly, stringent regulatory efforts across North America, especially the US through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), play a significant role. Regulations like the EPA's ACE Rule mandate specific industries to utilize carbon footprint management solutions. This creates a legal obligation for companies to adopt these tools, further fueling market growth in the region.

Recent Developments

In September 2023: EcoVadis launched a carbon emission tracking solution to assist companies in monitoring their greenhouse gas emissions and improve emissions reporting across various industries.

Key Takeaways



The carbon footprint management market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable solutions and stringent environmental regulations.

Technological advancements, rising corporate sustainability goals, and growing public awareness of climate change present significant opportunities for market expansion.

The cloud segment dominates the market due to its accessibility and cost-effectiveness, while the on-premises segment is expected to witness the fastest growth.

The Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns may pose short-term challenges, but the long-term need for sustainability will drive market recovery. North America currently dominates the market, but Asia-Pacific and other regions present promising growth potential due to rapid industrialization and increasing environmental concerns .

The carbon footprint management market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the aforementioned factors. The increasing focus on sustainability, technological advancements, and stricter environmental regulations will continue to propel market expansion.

Buy the Latest Version of this Report @

Table of Contents- Major Key Points



Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities Challenges



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies



Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Latin America



Competitive Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis Recent Developments

About Us

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.