Cotton Yarn Market To Surpass USD 113.05 Billion By 2031 Due To Extensive Use In Apparel And Textiles

The global cotton yarn market is experiencing significant expansion. According to a new report by SNS Insider, the market size of USD 81.95 billion in 2023 is projected to reach USD 113.05 billion by 2031. This growth represents a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Growing Demand and Sustainability Drive Market Growth

Sustainability trends and the enduring popularity of cotton in the fashion industry play major roles in boosting this market. Manufacturing operations of global fashion brands are increasingly incorporating organic cotton into supply chains, leading to a heightened demand for cotton yarn. Additionally, as the global textile sector expands, so does the need for cotton-based products.

Governmental initiatives to support domestic textile industries also benefit the cotton yarn market. In India, for example, schemes promoting foreign direct investment and textile sector development pave the way for increased manufacturing activity. Similar investments in textile infrastructure in the U.S. further fuel this global growth.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Huafu

Huamao

Texhong

Weiqiao Textile

Lutai Textile

Henan Xinye Textile

BROS

China Resources

Nishant Mills

Aarti International and other

Market Analysis:

Consumers are gravitating toward natural fibers like cotton due to ethical concerns and a desire for comfort and breathability. The unique properties of cotton – its absorbency, strength, and color retention – make it an ideal choice for various apparel and textile applications across both developed and developing economies.

China and India continue to be major producers of cotton and cotton-based products, and their growing populations are key market drivers. Rising consumer expenditure on apparel and expanding industrial applications further contribute to the cotton yarn market's positive outlook.

Recent Developments

In December 2021, Circular Systems partnered with Nishat Mills to expand the production capacity of its innovative recycled cotton yarns, Agraloop BioFibre, and Texloop RCOT Primo. This marks Southeast Asia's first formal licensing collaboration with Circular Systems.

Segment Analysis

By Type, the carded yarn segment led the market in 2023. This cost-effective yarn is widely used in woolen thread manufacturing for various textile products.

By Application: Apparel manufacturing remains the largest consumer of cotton yarn. Rising disposable income and changing fashion preferences, especially among younger generations, drive this segment's dominance.

By Type



Carded Yarn Combed Yarn

By Application



Apparel

Industrial Textiles

Home Textiles Other

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and Economic Downturn

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and cotton prices, impacting the cotton yarn market. Additionally, the global economic downturn may lead to a decrease in consumer spending on apparel and textiles. However, the long-term demand for cotton yarn is expected to remain resilient due to its fundamental role in the textile industry. For example, despite these challenges, the robust textile industry in China is expected to continue supporting the growth of the cotton yarn market as well as despite disruptions, the European textile industry remains a significant contributor to regional economies with rising demand for technical textiles, fueling stability within the cotton yarn market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region held the leading market share in 2023. The expanding population and rapid growth of the textile industry in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are major drivers for the regional market. Europe also holds a noteworthy market share, owing to its established textile and apparel industry and the demand for high-quality fabrics.

Key Takeaways for the Cotton Yarn Market Study



The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-conscious choices in the fashion industry is significantly fueling the growth of the cotton yarn market.

Initiatives and policies from governments around the world aimed at promoting the textile sector are indirectly contributing to the expansion of the cotton yarn market.

The carded yarn segment and the apparel application segment hold dominant market shares, indicating areas of primary focus for industry stakeholders. This region continues to be at the forefront of the cotton yarn market, presenting both opportunities and potential challenges for global players.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisCotton Yarn Market Segmentation, By TypeCotton Yarn Market Segmentation, By ApplicationRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeUse Case and Best PracticesConclusion

