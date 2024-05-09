Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Set To Explode, Reaching USD 912.57 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching USD 912.57 billion by 2031. This represents a substantial increase from its valuation of USD 150.19 billion in 2023, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Market Scope:

The scope of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is vast, encompassing various product and service segments. Mobile devices, including ruggedized tablets, barcode scanners, and point-of-care diagnostic tools, empower healthcare professionals with real-time access to patient data and improved workflow mobility. Enterprise mobility platforms provide secure communication channels and streamline administrative tasks, while mobile applications provide to a wide range of functionalities – from patient portals and telemedicine solutions to medication adherence programs and chronic disease management tools.

List of Healthcare Mobility Solutions Companies Profiled in Report:



Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Zebra Technologies

Philips Healthcare

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Omron Corporation

Airstrip Technologies

Hewlett-Packard Company

Apple International Business Machines Corporations

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Product & Services type



Mobile Devices

Mobile Applications Enterprise Mobility Platforms

By Application



Enterprise Solutions mHealth Applications

By End-use



Payers

Providers Patients

Opportunity Landscape:

Demand for healthcare mobility solutions is surging across the globe. Growing patient populations, increasing healthcare costs, and the rising burden of chronic diseases are driving the need for efficient and cost-effective care delivery models. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly accelerated the adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions, highlighting the critical role of mobile technology in ensuring healthcare continuity during crises.

Key Trends:



Growing Popularity of Wearable Devices: Wearable devices, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, are becoming increasingly popular, and are finding new applications in healthcare. These devices can be used to track vital signs, monitor chronic conditions, and promote healthy habits.

Focus on Patient Engagement: Healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on patient engagement, and mobile solutions can play a key role in this. Mobile apps can be used to educate patients about their conditions, provide appointment reminders, and allow patients to communicate with their doctors. Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI is being used to develop new healthcare mobility solutions, such as chatbots that can answer patients' questions and provide basic medical advice. AI can also be used to analyse patient data and identify potential health problems.

Competitive Landscape Overview :

The Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is a dynamic landscape witnessing continuous innovation by key players. Industry giants like Apple, Google, and Samsung are actively developing healthcare-focused mobile devices and platforms. Established healthcare IT companies such as Cerner, Epic Systems, and McKesson are expanding their mobile app portfolios, while an excess of startups is emerging with niche solutions for specific healthcare needs.

Recent Developments:



Abbott launched a mobile app that connects patients with their continuous glucose monitoring devices.

Teladoc Health acquired Livongo, a leader in chronic disease management solutions, showcasing the consolidation trend towards comprehensive mobile healthcare ecosystems. Collaborations between healthcare providers and technology companies are fostering the development of integrated mobile platforms that seamlessly connect various aspects of care delivery.

Key Takeaways:



Mobile technology is fundamentally transforming healthcare delivery, offering improved efficiency, accessibility, and patient engagement.

The market is expected to witness exponential growth, driven by rising healthcare demands, technological advancements, and increasing adoption of telehealth solutions.

Asia Pacific represents a lucrative market with immense potential due to its rapidly growing healthcare sector and tech-savvy population.

Innovation in the mobile healthcare space is thriving, with established players and startups alike driving the development of cutting-edge solutions. The future of healthcare lies in harnessing the power of mobile technology to create a more connected, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem.

