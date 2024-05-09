Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Projected To Reach USD 99.75 Billion By 2031, Driven By Surging Demand For High-Quality Packaging

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

A recent report by SNS Insider indicates the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market was valued at USD 47.68 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 99.75 billion by 2031, demonstrating a significant CAGR of 9.65% over the forecast period (2024-2031).

The surge of online shopping, especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, massively increased the demand for safe and efficient packaging solutions.

This trend, specifically within the e-commerce sector, significantly accelerated the need for wrapping films and packaging materials. Additionally, as consumers prioritized the purchase of essential goods online – such as groceries, medicines, packed foods, and beverages – the demand for PET, a cost-effective and versatile material, skyrocketed within the consumer goods and pharmaceutical sectors.

Beyond recent events, PET remains a favorite due to its strength, excellent insulation, and lightweight properties. These characteristics make it an ideal choice for packaging a wide range of products, further reducing transportation costs. As e-commerce platforms continue to offer convenience, discounts, and flexible shipping policies, the demand for PET packaging solutions is expected to see sustained growth.

Get a Report Sample of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market @

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Indorama Ventures Public Co Ltd

SABIC

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

BASF SE

LANXESS

DuPont

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

Eastman Chemical Company and other

Market Analysis:

Alongside consumer trends, multiple factors support the upward trajectory of this market. For example, the widespread use of PET straps as replacements for steel and metal products in various end-use industries has emerged as a significant demand driver. PET straps offer high tensile strength, shock-absorbing capacity, low elongation, and superior chemical and weather resistance, making them both reliable and cost-effective in the safe shipment of heavy goods.

The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market landscape remains highly dynamic. Here are several recent developments of note:



In August 2023, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited increased its recycling capacity in Brazil with a World Bank Blue Loan, expecting to reach a capacity of 50 billion bottles per year.

In June 2023, Far Eastern New Company expanded its recycled PET business with a goal of recycling over 20 million bottles annually.

In October 2022, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited partnered with Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines to open a new PET recycling plant. In November 2022, LOTTE Chemical Corporation announced plans to convert raw PET to C-rPET at Ulsan plants by 2032.

Make Enquiry About Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report@

Segment Analysis

By Type: The virgin PET segment dominated the PET Market in 2023 due to its demand in food and beverage packaging and resistance to bacteria and microorganisms.

By Application: The packaging segment comprises over 90% of PET market revenue due to rising population, income levels, and changing lifestyles driving growth in FMCG, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors.

By Type



Virgin Recycled

By Application



Sheets & Films

Packaging

Beverages

Consumer Goods Others

By End-User



Food & Beverage

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Consumer Goods Others

Assessing the Impact of Economic Downturn and the Russia-Ukraine War:

The current economic downturn has the potential to cause delays or reductions in investments within the PET market. Supply chain disruptions and rising raw material prices may result in increased costs for manufacturers. Additionally, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has contributed to supply chain complexities and the volatility of energy prices, which can affect PET production costs. Despite these challenges, the overall demand for PET is expected to remain resilient due to its essential role in packaging.

Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region dominated the PET market in 2023, driven by innovations in sustainable plastic production and growth in the packaging, electrical, and electronics industries. China holds a significant share, fueled by research and development, increased plastic recycling initiatives, and rapid industrial expansion. Other notable regions include North America and Europe, where demand is spurred by the expanding food and beverage sector and the automotive industry, respectively

Check Discount on Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market @

Key Takeaways



The PET market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-quality, versatile packaging solutions, particularly in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors.

The rising emphasis on environmentally friendly packaging and the growing adoption of recycled PET are major trends shaping the market, offering significant growth opportunities.

The expansion of e-commerce platforms and the consequent surge in online purchases have accelerated the demand for PET packaging materials, ensuring continued market growth. The Asia Pacific region remains the largest and most profitable market for PET. Rising industrialization, a focus on sustainability, and strong growth in the packaging and electronics industries are key drivers in the region.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisPolyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Segmentation, by TypePolyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Segmentation, by ApplicationPolyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Segmentation, by End UserRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeUse Case and Best PracticesConclusion

Buy the Latest Version of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report 2024-2031 @

About Us :

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)