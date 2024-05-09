Gas Detection Equipment Market To Reach USD 11.8 Billion By 2031 Driven By Growing Concerns For Workplace Safety

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The global Gas Detection Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth due to a confluence of factors. Increasing emphasis on employee safety worldwide is a key driver. Regulatory bodies such as OSHA and HSE have implemented stricter regulations mandating the use of gas detectors, further Driving market expansion. The advancements in technology, such as the integration of IoT and cloud computing, are expected to play a Important role in driving future market growth.

Download Sample Copy of Report:

Some of Top Key Players in this report:



ABB

Airtest Technologies, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Lynred

Opgal

Siemens Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The SNS Insider report estimates the Gas Detection Equipment Market Size at USD 5.19 Billion in 2023, reaching USD 11.8 Billion by 2031 and growing at a CAGR of 10.85%. This growth is driven by the several factors such as,



Governments worldwide are implementing stricter regulations to limit methane emissions from the oil and gas industry. Gas detection plays a vital role in monitoring and minimizing these emissions, particularly methane leaks during transportation, extraction, and power generation.

Gas detection equipment safeguards lives and property in diverse sectors – households, commercial spaces, and industries. They can be integrated into comprehensive safety systems encompassing fire detection and emergency shutdowns.

The global rise in stringent safety regulations across industries is a major factor propelling the market forward. These regulations mandate the use of gas detectors, ensuring worker safety in hazardous environments. The flourishing of end-use industries like oil & gas, petrochemicals, and manufacturing fuels the demand for gas detection equipment.

Check Exclusive Discount for this Report:

Key Regional Developments

Asia Pacific dominated the gas detection equipment market in 2023 with holding share of more than 30% of the global revenue. The growing popularity of portable gas detectors due to their ease of use and the flourishing activities of oil corporations in the region are significant growth drivers. North America is expected to witness substantial growth due to the presence of a vast oil and gas infrastructure and the growing focus on worker safety regulations.

Recent Developments in Gas Detection Technology

September 2022, IGD launched a novel range of portable N2O detection devices specifically designed for the medical industry.

August 2022, Riken Keiki introduced the GX-Force, a portable four-gas detector for swift and reliable detection of hazardous gases like combustibles, oxygen deficiency, and toxic gases.

October 2021, Fluke Corporation unveiled the SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager, facilitating proactive leak detection through sound analysis.

October 2021, Honeywell International launched Bluetooth-enabled gas detectors that ensure uninterrupted detection in challenging weather conditions.

Segment Analysis

By Product, the Fixed Gas Detectors segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for more than 63% of the global revenue. The rising need for safe work environments and the efficiency benefits of wireless technology are driving the adoption of fixed gas detectors. The Portable Gas Detectors segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the growing focus on worker safety and the convenience they offer for personal monitoring.

By End-Use Industry, the Industrial segment hold the dominant position in 2023, with contributing the Revenue share of more than 20%. Gas detectors are extensively used in industries such as mining to measure oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. Stringent safety regulations and the increasing incidence of mine fatalities due to oxygen deficiency are propelling segment growth. The Petrochemical segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate. The increasing demand for natural gas and petroleum, integrates with the increase in shale gas exploration activities, creates potential hazards during production and necessitates the use of gas detectors for leak detection and worker safety.

Impact of Global Disruptions

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and Result to price fluctuations of raw materials used in gas detection equipment production. the potential for a global economic slowdown could dampen market growth by impacting investments in capital projects within key end-use industries.

Buy Complete Report:

Key Takeaways for the Gas Detection Equipment Market Study



The market is driven by growing concerns for workplace safety and stricter regulations mandating gas detector use.

Technological advancements like IoT and cloud integration are poised to fuel future market growth. The rising demand for gas detection equipment across various industries.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.





Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.





Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)