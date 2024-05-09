Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Healthcare Market Projected To Reach USD 271.1 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the increasing adoption of AI technologies across various healthcare applications. According to a recent market research report, the AI in Healthcare market size was valued at USD 22.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 271.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Market Analysis:

AI Transforming Healthcare with Robot-Assisted Surgeries, Virtual Assistants, and Enhanced Diagnostics

AI-powered diagnostics are at the forefront, enabling the analysis of medical images like X-rays and MRIs for early disease detection and improved accuracy. Companies like Google DeepMind's AlphaFold are making waves by utilizing AI to predict protein structures, a vital step in drug discovery. AI is also transforming patient care through personalized medicine approaches. By analysing a patient's medical history, genetic makeup, and lifestyle factors, AI algorithms can recommend tailored treatment plans and predict potential health risks. In the realm of hospital management, AI streamlines administrative tasks, optimizes resource allocation, and even assists with robotic-assisted surgery for greater precision.

List of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Companies Profiled in Report:



Microsoft

IBM

Google

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Itrex Group

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Oracle

Medidata

Merck IQVIA

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Component



Software Solutions

Hardware Services

By Application



Robot-Assisted Surgery

Virtual Assistants

Administrative Workflow Assistants

Connected Machines

Diagnosis

Clinical Trials

Fraud Detection

Cybersecurity Dosage Error Reduction

Key Findings from the Report:



Software Solutions Lead the Way: The software solutions segment dominates the AI in Healthcare market, driven by the increasing demand for AI-powered analytics, decision support systems, and predictive modeling tools.

Robot-Assisted Surgeries Gain Momentum: The robot-assisted surgery application segment is expected to witness significant growth, as AI-powered surgical robots enhance precision, minimize invasiveness, and reduce recovery times.

Virtual Assistants Enhance Patient Engagement: AI-powered virtual assistants are playing a crucial role in improving patient engagement, providing personalized health information, and facilitating efficient communication between healthcare providers and patients. North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Rises: North America currently holds the largest market share in the AI in Healthcare market, driven by the early adoption of advanced technologies and supportive government initiatives. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate due to increasing healthcare expenditure, rising adoption of digital technologies, and a growing focus on healthcare innovation.

Key Trends:



Telehealth and AI assistants: The rise of telehealth, which allows patients to consult with doctors remotely, is being further enhanced by AI. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can answer patients' questions, schedule appointments, and even provide basic medical advice.

Robots in surgery: Robotic surgery is becoming increasingly common, with AI playing a role in both the development of surgical robots and their use in the operating room. AI can assist surgeons with tasks such as suturing and manipulating instruments, leading to more precise and minimally invasive procedures.

AI for hospital management: Hospitals are using AI to improve efficiency and reduce costs. AI can be used to automate tasks such as appointment scheduling, claims processing, and inventory management. Additionally, AI-powered analytics can be used to identify potential problems and improve resource allocation. Mental health support: AI is being explored for applications in mental health, such as chatbots that can provide basic support and resources to people experiencing anxiety or depression. AI can also be used to analyse data from wearable devices to track mood changes and identify potential mental health problems.

Regional Analysis:

The demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare varies across regions. North America currently dominates the market with 40.6%, driven by strong healthcare infrastructure, government funding for AI research, and a high early adoption rate of new technologies. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to factors like a growing patient population, increasing government initiatives in healthcare IT, and an expanding AI startup ecosystem. Europe, with its strong focus on data privacy regulations, is adopting AI cautiously, but the potential for improved healthcare delivery is driving market expansion.

Recent Developments



Several key players are shaping the landscape of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market. Tech giants like IBM Watson Health and Microsoft are offering cloud-based AI platforms for healthcare data analysis and insights generation.

Traditional healthcare companies like Siemens Healthineers are integrating AI into their medical imaging devices for enhanced diagnostics. Pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer are leveraging AI to accelerate drug discovery and development cycles. Notably, in 2023, PaigeAI, a leader in AI-powered pathology solutions, collaborated with Merck to utilize AI for analysing cancer biopsies and personalizing treatment plans for patients.

Key Takeaways:



The integration of AI into healthcare presents a multitude of benefits. Improved diagnostics lead to earlier disease detection and more effective treatment, ultimately saving lives. Personalized medicine approaches empower patients and optimize treatment plans. AI-driven automation streamlines administrative tasks and frees up healthcare professionals' time for patient care.

