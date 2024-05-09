SCARA Robot Market Set To Cross USD 20.5 Billion By 2031 Driven By Surging Automation In Industries

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The SNS Insider report forecasts the SCARA Robot Market Size to reach USD 20.5 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.15% over the 2024-2031 period. This growth is primarily driven by the Increasing demand for automation in industrial applications, particularly within the automotive assembly sector. SCARA robots offer exceptional precision and speed, leading to reduced cycle times, improved production efficiency, and consistent product quality.

Growing Demand and Market Opportunities

The Increasing demand for automation across industries is a driving the SCARA robot market. Industrial automation utilizes robots, control systems, and information technology to automate various processes within a manufacturing environment. This technology replaces manual labour, resulting in increased production rates, improved product quality, and reduced costs. The advancements in collaborative robot control systems enhance user experience, further Drive the demand for SCARA robots with higher payload capacities. The Factors Such as rising disposable income, evolving consumer preferences, and advancements in wireless technologies are continuously stimulating improvements in the features and capabilities of SCARA robots. These advancements cater to a wider range of industrial needs, making SCARA robots a versatile solution for various applications.

Download Free Sample Report of SCARA Robot Market @

Top Companies Featured in SCARA Robot Market Report:



ABB

Kawasaki Robotics (Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

KUKA AG

Fanuc Corporation

DENSO Corporation (DENSO Robotics)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Stäubli International AG OMRON Corporation

Market Analysis

The integration of SCARA robots into manufacturing industries offers several advantages. These robots enhance productivity, improve product quality, and ensure worker safety by minimizing errors and waste. The SCARA robots introduce flexibility into the manufacturing process, allowing for easier adaptation to changing production lines. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) presents another significant growth factor within the SCARA robot market. AI-powered SCARA robots offer enhanced automation capabilities and improved precision for complex tasks.

Recent Developments in the SCARA Robot Market

March 2022, Bosch Rexroth AG, a prominent player in the SCARA robot market, acquired Kassow Robots, a Danish manufacturer specializing in SCARA robots. This acquisition aims to strengthen Bosch Rexroth AG's product portfolio of industrial robots utilizing AI and 5G for increased manufacturing productivity.

November 2023, ABB Robotics expanded its SCARA robot lineup with the IRB 930 model, adding to its existing range now capable of handling payloads of 12 kg and 22 kg. This expansion addresses growing opportunities in various markets and reinforces ABB's position as a leader in industrial automation solutions.

SCARA Robot Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Payload Capacity:



up to 5.00 kg

5.01–15.00 kg more than 15.00 kg .

The Payload capacity of up to 5.00 kg are expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. These robots excel in high-speed pick-and-place applications demanding exceptional accuracy and repeatability. Their compact size and lightweight design facilitate easy redeployment across various tasks. they are increasingly utilized for precision deburring and cutting tasks, particularly for components such as printed circuit boards (PCBs).

By Applications:



transport

packaging

assembly

inspection others.

By End-user:



food and beverage

automotive

pharmaceutical

rubber and plastic

industrial & manufacturing

nuclear others.

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Impact of Global Disruptions

– The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global supply chains, impacting the availability of raw materials and components essential for SCARA robot production. This disruption, Integrates with Increasing energy costs and transportation hurdles, is expected to inflate production costs and potentially delay project timelines. the war has heightened global economic uncertainty, potentially leading to cautious investment behaviour, and impacting the demand for SCARA robots in certain sectors.

– An economic slowdown Reduced consumer spending and business investment can Reduce demand for automated solutions, impacting SCARA robot sales. this slowdown might also encourage businesses to seek cost-saving measures, potentially leading to increased interest in automation technologies such as SCARA robots in the long run.

Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to dominate the SCARA robot market. This dominance is attributed to factors such as, increasing labor costs and working-age populations shrink in countries Such as China and Japan, manufacturers are increasingly embracing automation to maintain competitiveness. Several APAC governments are actively promoting Industry 4.0 initiatives, which heavily emphasize automation and smart manufacturing practices. This creates a supportive environment for the adoption of SCARA robots.

The affordability and continuous technological advancements in SCARA robots further enhance their appeal in the APAC region. Additionally, the growing acceptance of these robots among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs

Key Takeaways for the SCARA Robot Market



The report emphasizes the critical role of automation in propelling the SCARA robot market. Businesses seeking to enhance efficiency, improve quality, and reduce human intervention will find SCARA robots to be a compelling solution.

The report highlights the competitive landscape through recent developments like acquisitions and product launches. Additionally, it identifies APAC as the leading region due to factors such as rising labor costs, government support for automation, and a growing SME base.

The report acknowledges potential challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns but emphasizes the long-term benefits of SCARA robots. By understanding these factors, businesses can make informed decisions regarding automation investments. This SCARA robot market report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the industry, encompassing current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and prospects. It equips readers with the knowledge to make strategic decisions regarding SCARA robot adoption, investment, and market navigation.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. SCARA Robot Market Segmentation, By Payload Capacity

9. SCARA Robot Market Segmentation, By Application

10. SCARA Robot Market Segmentation, By End-User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)