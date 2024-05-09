Fuel Transfer Pumps Market To Reach USD 2.60 Billion By 2031 Driven By Rising Demand In Emerging Economies And Industrialization

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global fuel transfer pumps market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, reaching a value of USD 2.60 Billion by 2031. This growth is primarily driven by the continuous advancements in fuel transfer pump technology, leading to increased efficiency and functionality. The increasing demand for reliable and safe fuel transfer solutions across various industries, including construction, oil & gas, and agriculture, is propelling market expansion.

Some of Major Key Players in this Report:



Great Plains Industries, Inc

Tuthill Transfer Systems (TTS)

Graco Inc

Piusi S.p.A

INTRADIN

YUANHENG MACHINE CO., LTD

ARO (Ingersoll-Rand plc)

GESPASA – TOT COMERCIAL S.A

Creative Engineers (Malhar Pumps)

MACH POWERPOINT PUMPS INDIA PVT. LTD. Growing Demand Across Industries

Expanding Applications

The growing demand for fuel transfer pumps across various industries. The increasing focus on energy conservation and mitigating pollution is prompting market participants to develop highly energy-efficient pumps. The stringent environmental regulations are driving the demand for eco-friendly fuel transfer pumps, further propelling market growth. The continuous development of new fuel transfer pump applications is another key factor contributing to market expansion. The growing oil & gas consumption worldwide is expected to have a positive impact on the industry, as these pumps play a important role in transferring fuel efficiently.

Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region, particularly China and India, are experiencing rapid urbanization and industrialization. This growth is leading to a increase in demand for fuel transfer pumps across various sectors such as construction, chemical, and automotive. The report also acknowledges the potential challenge posed by the rising sales of electric vehicles. As electric vehicles do not require fuel refilling, the demand for gasoline transfer pumps might decline in the long run.





Recent Developments in the Fuel Transfer Pumps Market

April 2022, The Gorman-Rupp Company acquired the Fill-Rite and Sotera assets, a leading manufacturer of fuel transfer pumps. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Gorman-Rupp's position in the market.

Leading companies such as GPI are introducing innovative products such as the G20 gasoline transfer pump with Quick-Fit Modular connection points and zero-loss suction pipes with triple-seal technology.

Segment Analysis

By type , in 2023 the DC segment dominates the market, accounting for 46% of the global revenue share. This dominance is due to the compact size, durability, and flexibility offered by DC pumps, making them ideal for mobile applications such as construction sites and refuelling vehicles in the field. The AC segment, however, is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. AC pumps are designed for transferring a wider range of fuels and are suitable for heavy-duty applications in construction, fleet operations, and large-scale agriculture.

Impact of Global Events

Russia-Ukraine War causing economic instability and volatility in raw material prices. This may lead to disruptions in the supply chain and potentially affect the production and pricing of fuel transfer pumps. Economic Slowdown can Reduce the infrastructure development activities, thereby impacting the demand for fuel transfer pumps used in construction projects.

Key Takeaways for the Fuel Transfer Pumps Market Study



The fuel transfer pumps market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, growing industrial demand, and rising urbanization in emerging economies.

DC pumps currently dominate the market due to their portability and versatility. However, AC pumps are projected to gain traction due to their ability to handle diverse fuel types and heavy-duty applications. The Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdown pose challenges to the market however, long-term growth prospects remain positive.





