Healthcare IT Integration Market Set To Surge To USD 12.4 Billion By 2031: Ehrs, Telehealth Drive 12.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The healthcare IT integration market is witnessing a surge due to the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth services, and remote patient monitoring solutions. This growth is further amplified by government initiatives promoting interoperability and data security in healthcare.

The Healthcare IT Integration Market, valued at USD 4.83 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach a staggering USD 12.40 billion by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Get Report Sample of Healthcare IT Integration Market @

List of Healthcare IT Integration Companies Profiled in Report:



Infor (US)

InterSystems Corporation (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Orion Health (New Zealand)

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (US)

iNTERFACEWARE Inc. (Canada)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

AVI-SPL Inc. (US)

Corepoint Health (Lyniate) (US) Oracle Corporation (US)

How Integration is Transforming Healthcare

Managing patient data is a complex challenge in healthcare. To improve patient outcomes, healthcare providers need a unified view of information scattered across various systems. Electronic Health Records (EHRs) have been around for a while, but recent government initiatives promoting data security have driven significant adoption. For example,“the HITECH Act in the US incentivized hospitals to effectively utilize EHRs. This surge in EHR use has created a need for integration – connecting EHRs with other hospital systems for seamless data flow”.

IT services play a crucial role in this integration. They act as the bridge between various healthcare players like hospitals, pharmacies, and insurance companies. Real-time data integration is essential for informed decision-making by healthcare professionals. As the EHR market flourishes, hospitals will prioritize building robust integration capabilities to connect various systems with EHRs, propelling market growth.

Recent Developments in Healthcare IT Integration



In May 2022, Epic Systems (US) announced efforts to integrate COVID-19 antiviral treatments into its EHR system. This initiative aims to simplify access to these treatments for patients and providers. In May 2022, GE Healthcare (US) unveiled plans to introduce the Edison Digital Health Platform. This vendor-agnostic platform will offer data aggregation and hosting capabilities with an integrated AI engine.

Advancements allow for remote patient education and communication. A pre-pandemic study revealed that 93% of European healthcare facilities had already adopted telehealth. To function smoothly, remote patient monitoring solutions require successful integration of medical devices with information technology. This enables healthcare delivery over long distances. Additionally, the need for mobile access to patient records has spurred the development of mobile healthcare applications.

Overall IT advancements have opened doors to a new era of healthcare solutions, including advanced broadband networks, mobile connectivity, remote monitoring, and high-definition video conferencing. These advancements have created significant opportunities for healthcare IT integration solution providers. The Internet of Things (IoT) allows connected medical devices to remotely monitor patients' vital signs at home, with data automatically transmitted to healthcare providers.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @

The Healthcare IT Integration Market Is Experiencing Explosive Growth Driven By A Confluence Of Factors

The widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare IT solutions is laying the groundwork for seamless data exchange. This trend is further amplified by the surging demand for telehealth and remote patient monitoring, creating a need for integrated data flow for effective remote care. Additionally, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming healthcare by enabling analysis of vast amounts of patient data, leading to more informed decisions. Government initiatives further propel this market by promoting interoperability and data security, ensuring patient information is protected and easily accessible across healthcare providers.

With a staggering 89% utilization rate for EHRs reported in 2021, the healthcare sector is undergoing a significant transformation. As technologies like AI, blockchain, and clinical decision support (CDS) mature, the future of EHRs promises even greater efficiency and innovation. This dynamic market, fueled by evolving technology and a growing focus on remote care, presents exciting opportunities for continued advancement in the healthcare landscape.

Healthcare IT Integration Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Products & Services type



Products



Interface Engines



Media Integration Software



Medica Device Integration Software

Other Integration Tools

Services

Support and maintenance Services

Implementation and Integration Services



Training and Education Services Consulting Services

By End User



Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Laboratories Other End Users

Interface Engine Segment Leads the Way

The interface engine segment is expected to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the increasing use of EHRs and other healthcare IT solutions, coupled with the growing demand for telehealth and remote patient monitoring. Interface engines, also known as integration engines, facilitate data exchange between various healthcare IT systems. They enable IT departments to connect disparate systems, granting clinicians and authorized users access to data housed within multiple EHRs or other applications. Interface engines streamline workflows by offering flexibility and sending alerts for abnormal conditions.

Government initiatives and research and development in healthcare IT are also propelling market growth.

For example, the“ National Public Health Observatory in India, NHPO, is developing a portal to store all public health program data”.

Ask For Discount on This Report @

North America Dominates the Market

North America boasts a well-developed healthcare infrastructure with a high concentration of leading hospitals and healthcare organizations. These organizations are often early adopters of new technologies, including healthcare IT integration solutions.

Compared to other regions, North America generally has more robust reimbursement policies for healthcare services that utilize IT solutions. This incentivizes healthcare organizations to invest in healthcare IT integration projects.

Several government initiatives in North America promote the adoption of healthcare IT solutions and data interoperability. These initiatives create a favorable environment for the healthcare IT integration market.

For instance,“the United States Department of Veteran Affairs' Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization (FEHRM) program facilitates information sharing between various healthcare providers, fostering seamless patient care transitions”.

Purchase Healthcare IT Integration Market Report @

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy,

...,

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND),

Website: