The Digital Pathology Market , valued USD 1.05 billion in 2023, is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 1.91 billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

The digital pathology market is witnessing a surge due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, leading to a higher demand for pathology tests. Additionally, the rising workload on pathologists is driving the adoption of digital tools within the traditional pathology ecosystem. These factors, coupled with the growing awareness of novel diagnostics and the expanding applications of digital pathology in modern medicine, are expected to propel market growth.

List of Digital Pathology Companies Profiled in Report:



Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)

Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Olympus Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Inspirata, Inc.

Epredia (3DHISTECH Ltd.)

Visiopharm A/S

Huron Technologies International Inc.

ContextVision AB

CellaVision

HANGZHOU ZHIWEI INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. (MORPHOGO)

West Medica Produktions- und Handels- GmbH (West Medica)

aetherAI

IBEX (IBEX MEDICAL ANALYTICS)

SigTuple Technologies Private Limited

Morphle Labs, Inc Bionovation Biotech, Inc.

Rising Chronic Diseases, AI Integration, and Regulatory Approvals Drive Digital Pathology Market Growth

The rising incidence of chronic diseases and subsequent increase in the number of pathology tests are significant factors driving market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of digital tools by pathologists, as evidenced by a 15% rise in productivity reported in a 2022 Express Healthcare article, highlights the efficiency gains associated with digital pathology.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into digital pathology tools is another key trend. Key players are focusing on offering customized platforms with AI functionalities to gain a competitive advantage.

For instance,“ F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd . launched three AI-based digital pathology algorithms for deep learning image analysis in December 2021”.

The increasing regulatory approvals for AI-integrated medical devices, such as the U.S. FDA approval received by Medtech company Sigtuple for its blood smear application in September 2023, are anticipated to further propel market growth. Additionally, strategic initiatives to develop and standardize data-sharing platforms are expected to support the adoption of AI in pathology.

Digital Pathology Gains Traction Fueled by Telemedicine, AI, Drug Discovery and Rising Healthcare Investments

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted routine pathology services. Digital pathology played a pivotal role in safeguarding clinical services and pathology research during this challenging time. A BMJ Publishing Group Ltd & Association of Clinical Pathologists article published in September 2021 reported a surge in the number of pathologists employing home offices and utilizing digital pathology for primary diagnoses and consultations.

The increasing number of teleconsultations, rising adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency, and its expanding application in drug discovery and companion diagnostics are key growth drivers for the digital pathology market.

As per a WHO publication in 2022, digital pathology offers immense potential to enhance routine pathology practice due to its user-friendliness and ability to facilitate remote work. Additionally, AI-based assistance systems are revolutionizing image processing in the diagnostic sector, enabling quicker and more accurate diagnoses.

The increasing adoption of telepathology, rising healthcare investments in developed countries, market penetration by key players in developing regions, and the growing focus on drug discovery are anticipated to propel market growth further.

For instance,“ GlaxoSmithKline partnered with PathAI in April 2022 to leverage digital pathology and AI for cancer and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) drug development”. Furthermore, the allocation of a significant budget for digital investment in the 2022 EU4Health work program is expected to bolster market growth in Europe.

Digital Pathology Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Product



Scanners



Brightfield

Other Scanners

Software

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

Information Management Software

Image Analysis Software Storage Systems

By Type



Human Pathology Veterinary Pathology

By Application



Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis Training & Education

By End User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Reference Laboratories Academic & Research Institutes

Disease Diagnosis Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Share Over the Forecast Period

Digital pathology plays a prominent role in diagnosing various chronic diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of digital pathology for routine diagnostics. The integration of digital pathology with digital tools enhances the safety, quality, and efficiency of disease diagnosis.

For example,“in January 2021, Roche launched CEIVD automated digital pathology algorithms for the diagnosis of breast cancer”. These AI-powered image analysis tools support pathologists in making faster and more accurate diagnoses. Hence, the disease diagnosis segment is expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period.

The Digital Pathology Market Is Expected To Be Dominated By North America Over The Forecast Period

The North American digital pathology market is projected to dominate the global landscape throughout the forecast period.

The high prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's, and diabetes in North America is a significant driver for the digital pathology market.

For instance, the American Cancer Society estimates a substantial number of new cancer cases annually.

The increasing use of technology in managing chronic diseases creates a favorable environment for the adoption of digital pathology solutions. Key market players are actively investing in research and development, leading to a

Strategic partnerships, expansions, and rising investments by major players in the region are fostering innovation and propelling market growth.

For example,“in October 2021, Neuberg Diagnostics opened a laboratory in the United States focused on genetic and molecular testing using digital pathology systems”.

Key Takeaways from the Digital Pathology Market Report:



This report provides insights into a high-growth market (CAGR of 7.8%) with significant investment potential in the digital pathology sector.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the key factors driving market growth, including rising chronic diseases, pathologist workload, and the increasing adoption of AI-powered tools.

Identify key players and their strategic initiatives, including AI integration and product launches, to formulate your competitive strategy.

Stay informed about the latest regulatory approvals for AI-integrated medical devices impacting market dynamics.

Explore the expanding applications of digital pathology in telemedicine, drug discovery, and companion diagnostics to identify new business opportunities. Understand the dominance of North America and identify potential growth opportunities in developing regions through market penetration strategies.

