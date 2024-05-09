Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Market Size To Reach USD 23.73 Billion By 2031 | Rising Demand Of Fresh And Quality Packaged Food Drives Growth

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Market Report Scope:

The Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Market growth is associated with several key factors. Consumers are increasingly demanding fresh, convenient, and healthy food options, while retailers and food producers seek solutions to extend shelf life, reduce food waste, and optimize transportation. MAP technology addresses these challenges by replacing the air surrounding a food product with a controlled gas mixture, typically consisting of nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide. This adapting atmosphere slows down the natural respiration process of fruits, vegetables, and meats, thereby preserving their freshness, flavor, color, and nutritional value.

“According to SNS Insider, the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Market is projected to reach USD 23.73 billion by 2031 and was valued at USD 16.5 billion in 2023 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.5% Over the Forecast Period of 2024-2031.”

Major Players Listed in this Report are:



Berry Global Inc

Amcor plc

Praxair Technology, Inc

CVP Systems, Inc

Bemis Company, Inc

Ilapak International S.A

Coveris Holdings S.A

GEA Group

Hayssen Flexible Systems Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Untapped Opportunities Overview:

The MAP market introduces several opportunities for the key players and incumbents as the awareness and the adoption rates rises. The rising demand for fresh, ready-to-eat meals, as the rising disposable incomes trend in the developing economies can be considered as the key driving factor. Additionally, the increasing focus on minimizing food waste resonates with consumers and businesses alike, making MAP an attractive solution. Furthermore, advancements in bio-based and sustainable packaging materials offer eco-conscious alternatives to traditional plastics, aligning with the growing trend towards environmental responsibility.

By Packaging Gas Segment Analysis:

The Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) market can be segmented by the type of gas used, with each offering distinct advantages for food preservation. Carbon dioxide (CO2) holds the highest share of 60%. Its anti-microbial properties slow bacteria and mold growth, thus extending shelf life. Nitrogen (N2), constituting around 30% of the segment, displaces oxygen to prevent oxidation and browning, ideal for preserving fresh produce. Oxygen (O2), at around 10% share, is used sparingly but crucially for respiration of some fruits and vegetables like broccoli or asparagus, maintaining their crispness. The specific gas mixture used depends on the food product and desired outcome. This segmentation analysis allows manufacturers to understand MAP solutions for optimal food preservation and freshness.

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Market Key Segments:

By Packaging Material



Polyethylene

Polyvinylchloride

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Polypropylene

By Packaging Gas



Nitrogen

Oxygen Carbon dioxide

By Technology



Tray-Sealer Machine

Horizontal and Vertical Flow Packaging Machine

Deep-Drawing Machine

Vacuum Chamber Machine

Bag-Sealing Machine

Others

By End User

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy Products

Seafood & Meat Products Others

Regional Analysis

The Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) market includes a dynamic regional landscape. Developed regions like North America and Europe hold a dominant share of around 55% due to factors like high disposable income, rising consumer awareness about food safety and extended shelf life, and established food processing infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region follows closely at around 30%, driven by an expanding middle class, increasing urbanization, and growing demand for convenient food options. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa collectively account for the remaining 15%, but are expected to witness the fastest growth rates in the coming years due to factors like rising disposable incomes and improvements in cold chain logistics. This regional growth imbalance reflects changing consumer preferences, economic development, and infrastructure maturity. As these factors process in developing regions, the MAP market is assured for a significant expansion on a global scale.

Recent Developments



Key players in the MAP market are actively engaged in research and development, introducing novel solutions to provide to evolving consumer preferences and industry needs. For instance, Amcor Limited has developed a recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) tray specifically designed for MAP applications. This innovation addresses the growing demand for sustainable packaging options without compromising on product quality or shelf life. Sealed Air Corporation has introduced a new line of Cryovac DarFRESH packaging films that extend the shelf life of fresh red meat. These advancements underscore the commitment of leading companies to drive market growth through continuous product innovation.

Key Takeaways:



The MAP market offers a forcing solution for the food industry, promoting freshness, reducing waste, and enhancing convenience for consumers. The rising demand for healthy, ready-to-eat meals, coupled with the growing focus on sustainability, presents immense opportunities for market participants.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the most significant growth due to its dynamic economic landscape and evolving consumer preferences. Continued innovation in packaging materials and gas mixtures will be instrumental in promoting the market forward. As the demand for fresh, convenient, and sustainable food solutions continues to rise, the MAP market is well-positioned for a period of strong growth.

