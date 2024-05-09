Shawarma Kills 19-Year-Old In Mumbai, Roadside Food Vendors Arrested Here's What Happened

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Two roadside vendors in Mumbai were arrested on Wednesday after a 19-year-old named Prathamesh Bhokse died after consuming chicken shawarma from their stall in Trombay, according to police reported by ANI citing the police,“the vendors have been identified as Anand Kamble and Mohammad Ahmed Raiza Shaikh.” The police have registered a case and arrested two food vendors, Anand Kamble and Ahmed Sheikh, according to an official statement police said that a case has been registered against the shopkeeper under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).According to Times Of India, police officials reported that Prathamesh Bhokse, 19, and his uncle Hameed Abbas Syed, 40, both residents of Maharashtra Nagar, ate shawarma from the food stall on May 3.Senior inspector Rajesh Shinde told TOI,“After eating the shawarma, he had stomach pain and started vomiting. His family took him to a municipal hospital and got medicine, but his health did not improve till late afternoon of May 5 after which he was taken to KEM Hospital. He was treated and sent home, but on Sunday, his health deteriorated, and he was again admitted to KEM, where he died on Monday.”How to prevent food poisoning?

Wash Your Hands: Always wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food, especially raw meat, seafood, or eggs Food Thoroughly: Ensure that all meats, poultry, seafood, and eggs are cooked to the correct internal temperatures. Use a food thermometer to verify doneness Cross-Contamination: Keep raw meat and seafood separate from ready-to-eat foods. Use different cutting boards for meats and vegetables; don't reuse utensils without washing them Cautious with Leftovers: Store leftovers in airtight containers and consume them within three to four days. Reheat leftovers to at least 165°F/74°C to kill bacteria casesEarlier in October 2023, a young man from Kochi died of suspected food poisoning after eating shawarma from a restaurant in Mavelipuram, Kerala. The post-mortem report for the 22-year-old indicated that he died from septicemia, a severe bloodstream infection April 2022, over 52 people fell ill, and one person died after eating shawarma at a Cheruvathur eatery in Kerala. A 16-year-old girl named Devananda passed away due to food poisoning after consuming the dish. In September 2022, a 14-year-old girl who ate chicken shawarma at a restaurant in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, was found dead at home, a total of 43 people, including four of the deceased girl's family members, were hospitalized with a severe fever, vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhoea after eating shawarma is Shawarma?Shawarma is a well-known Middle Eastern dish commonly eaten as street food. It consists of thinly sliced meat, typically lamb or chicken, that is stacked into a large cone shape and cooked slowly on a vertical rotisserie. As the meat turns, the outer layer cooks and is shaved off for serving sliced meat is typically wrapped in flatbreads like pita or lavash and is often accompanied by various toppings and condiments such as tahini, garlic sauce, hummus, pickles, onions, and tomatoes.



