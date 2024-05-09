Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why People Buy Gold On The Auspicious Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, will be observed on May 10 this year, also known as Akti or Akha Teej. It is an annual Jain and Hindu spring festival that marks one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu religion.

Akshaya Tritiya Tithi (date) and puja muhuratThe Akshaya Tritiya puja muhurat will start from 4:17 am on May 10 and end at 2:50 am on May 11 Tritiya is celebrated with enthusiasm, vigour and fervour and holds great religious significance in the Hindu religion. The term 'Akshaya' implies eternal, which remains forever, while 'Tritiya' means the third day of Shukla Paksha. As per popular belief, performing auspicious activities on this day is associated with lifelong prosperity.

On this day, people start new business ventures, jobs, and griha pravesh (housewarming) while marking the day with religious activities. The occasion is considered auspicious for purchasing gold, silver and ornaments. The purchase of these precious metals is believed to bring success, good fortune and prosperity in life of purchasing gold on Akshaya TritiyaIt is considered highly auspicious in Hindu culture to buy gold and jewellery on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Gold is a symbol of eternal wealth, purity, and auspiciousness. Thus, as per popular belief, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya will bring prosperity to the household believe that the cosmic energies of the universe align in a way that attracts positive results. Thus, any new investments or purchases made on this day are likely to yield positive results this day, people offer prayers to the deities, decorate temples, and hold special pujas. Devotees worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Laxmi, the Goddess of abundance and prosperity. Charity and donation mark the day, as some people even set up food stalls to feed the poor and the needy.

