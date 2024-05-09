Fairmont Jaipur Extends A Warm Invitation To Families To Celebrate Mother's Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 2024: Fairmont Jaipur extends a warm invitation to families seeking an indulgent retreat this Mother's Day, honouring the cherished bond between mothers and their loved ones amidst the picturesque Aravalli Hills. Nestled in the heart of Jaipur, Fairmont Jaipur crafts an experience filled with comfort, serenity, and cherished moments.



Families can celebrate this Mother's Day with Fairmont Jaipur's exclusive package, meticulously crafted to pamper and honour mothers the way they deserve. Priced from INR 14,999 plus taxes, this getaway package promises to captivate right from the outset. Guests will be welcomed with a sensory-rich arrival experience, setting the perfect ambiance for their entire stay.

Savor the luxurious comfort of meticulously curated rooms, featuring an array of thoughtful amenities for your utmost enjoyment. Savor a tantalizing culinary journey on May 12th, as we present an exceptional menu crafted to delight the senses. Delve into the artistry of handcrafted dim sums, journey through the fiery depths of Szechuan stir-fries, and explore the vibrant flavors of Thailand. From the aromatic essence of lemongrass to the fiery kick of chilies and the citrusy burst of kaffir lime, each dish promises to captivate your palate.



As the day unfolds, guests can immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of Rajasthan with Shaam-e-Khaas activities, offering a glimpse into the rich heritage of the region. Raise a toast to the occasion with a complimentary bottle of house wine, and savor special discounts on the delicious Food and Beverage offerings. Indulge in Happy Hours at Anjum Bar, where guests can unwind with their favourite beverages in a scenic setting.



For the ultimate relaxation, guests are invited to indulge in a Buy 1 Get 1 offer at Ruhab Spa on 90 minutes of Spa therapy, allowing mothers to rejuvenate and recharge amidst the serene beauty of the Aravalli hills.



The excitement doesn't end there. Fairmont Jaipur is thrilled to announce a special collaboration with Lara Farrow, the Brand Ambassador of Pernod Ricard India for a bar take over at Zarin. Guests are invited to join us on May 12th for a seasonal bar takeover at Zarin, where Lara will showcase her expertise in mixology, crafting exquisite cocktails to enhance the Mother's

Day celebration cheering the timeless bond of motherhood



Experience Fairmont Jaipur's homage to mothers while crafting cherished memories this Mother's Day.





About Fairmont Jaipur



Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani dÃ©cor and modern amenities. Zoya, the bright and vibrant all-day dining outlet,

Anjum, the central tea lounge, which is home to signature Fairmont tea culture, Zarin, the spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant and Aza, the colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails, form the food and beverage offerings of Fairmont Jaipur. Along with this, the expansive pillarless ballroom and complementary lawns and meeting rooms make it an ideal place to host social events, meetings and conferences. Fairmont Jaipur, a pinnacle of hospitality, proudly holds accolades such as MICE Conference Expo and Awards 2023 for Best Wedding and MICE Hotel, WOW Awards for Best Venue for Big Fat Weddings, and ET MICE & Tourism Awards 2023 as Wedding Hotel of the Year. ZOYA secured the Best Weekend Culinary Experience at Travel & Leisure Delicious Dining Awards 2023.

