Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Odin-2 Rig Mobilisation

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN), 50% interest-holder and Operator of the ATP 2021 Joint Venture (other interest-holders: Metgasco Ltd, 25%; and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd, 25%) provides an update to the announcement of 23 April 2024 on the Odin-2 appraisal well.
The SLR 184 drilling rig has mobilised to the Odin-2 well site and is currently rigging up and undergoing routine pre-spud inspection. Spudding of the well is anticipated to occur on, or shortly after, 12 May 2024 subject to rig acceptance and potential significant rainfall.
Odin-2 is located 1.1 km north-east of the gas producing Odin-1 appraisal well.
