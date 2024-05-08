(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Saakuru and Blockpass Partner for Compliance in the Best Economic Opportunities Web3 Offers



HONG KONG, May 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

Blockpass and Saakuru are excited to reveal their new partnership, which sees the two-layer Web3 solution benefit from Blockpass' proprietary verification services, allowing Saakuru's users to engage with its revolutionary, frictionless blockchain and developer suite in a safe, regulated manner.

Saakuru is a consumer-centric layer-2 protocol with zero transaction fees, powered by $SKR. The platform is enhanced with the Saakuru Developer Suite which enables apps to be embedding Web3 solutions in as little as a single day. These innovative developments enable users to benefit from all the benefits of Web3 without the transaction fees and UX limitations that typically plague an ecosystem. With public-permissioned gas-less L2 blockchain boasting no transaction fees, and a comprehensive developer suite that includes token contract tools and embedded wallets, Saakuru facilitates a seamless and cost-effective transition from Web2 for developers and newcomers alike.

Blockpass, known as“Web3's OG Identity Verifier,” has pioneered reusable identities and crypto-native KYC/AML solutions. Its turnkey suite of compliance tools is designed to lower onboarding costs, automate remediation, prove humanity and protect against malicious actors, fraudulent activities, bots, and AI. Businesses can set up services quickly, test them for free, and start verifying users. With around one million verified identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to benefit from Blockpass' compliant network.

“As the cryptocurrency landscape becomes increasingly regulated, leveraging Blockpass' verification solutions is crucial for maintaining compliance and ensuring the integrity of our platform. Utilizing Blockpass for developer verification within the Saakuru Protocol is essential not only for securing our ecosystem but also for maintaining transparency. This partnership underscores our commitment to building a reliable and government-friendly platform by adhering to necessary regulations and minimizing the risk of scams in public permissionless blockchains. Soon, the Blockpass solution will be integrated into Saakuru's self-service portal, ensuring that each company and developer is thoroughly reviewed before they are allowed to launch products on our platform." said Jack Vinijtrongjit, CEO of Saakuru Labs.

“Saakuru are tackling some of the key issues with the world's transition to Web3 and we're delighted to be able to provide our regulatory services to ensure both Saakuru and its users are protected by comprehensive, seamless and fast verification.” said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO.“Saakuru understands the importance of compliance and the central truth that verifiable identities are the core to enabling a future where everyone can interact and exchange in a trusted environment.”

Through this integration, people looking to engage with the economic opportunities that crypto, blockchain and Web3 bring can do so in a manner that is not only safe from malicious actors, but faster, simpler and more user-friendly than other solutions may provide, ensuring that the widest audience can benefit from the potential it brings.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is known as "Web3's OG Identity Verifier," and has pioneered reusable identities and crypto-native KYC/AML solutions. Its turnkey suite of compliance tools is designed to lower onboarding costs, automate remediation, prove humanity and protect against malicious actors, fraudulent activities, bots, and AI. With around one million verified identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to benefit from Blockpass' compliant network.

About Saakuru

Saakuru is a consumer-centric L2 Protocol with Zero Transaction Fees enhanced with Saakuru Developer Suite that enables embedding complex digital products to Web3 in 1 day. The powerful and developer-friendly product suite centered around the Saakuru blockchain allows cost-efficient and seamless connectivity from Web2 to Web3.

Saakuru's ultra-fast block time allows developers to seamlessly run on-chain applications, like MMORPG games, delivering an authentic multiplayer experience. Furthermore, it enhances the user experience by entirely removing gas fees, making it especially user-friendly for those new to Web3.

