Intrusion Inc. And TIM Announce Partnership With Orca Cold Chain Solutions To Enhance Supply Chain Security

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) PLANO, TX and MANILA, PHILIPPINES - ACCESSWIRE - 9 May 2024 - Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, and Total Information Management Corporation (TIM), a key provider of technology solutions (Data Center services, Cybersecurity, System Integration) in the Philippines, today announced a deal with Orca Cold Chain Solutions, a cutting-edge logistics and supply chain management company.



Under the terms of the agreement, TIM will provide Intrusion's advanced threat detection and prevention solutions to Orca Cold Chain Solutions, enhancing the security of their supply chain operations. Intrusion's technology will help protect their customers' sensitive data and prevent disruptions to the cold chain, ensuring the integrity and safety of perishable goods.



"We are thrilled to partner with Orca Cold Chain Solutions to bring our cybersecurity expertise to the supply chain industry," said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion. "Our solutions will help Orca's customers mitigate the risk of cyber threats and ensure the reliability of their operations."



"We recognize the critical importance of cybersecurity in our industry, and Intrusion's solutions align perfectly with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," said Kristoffer Po, AVP of IT and Network Security of Orca Cold Chain Solutions. "This partnership will enable us to provide an additional layer of protection for our customers' valuable assets."



After a successful pilot, Orca Cold Chain Solutions has chosen to purchase Intrusion's applied threat intelligence for 3 years, effective immediately.









MENAFN08052024003551001712ID1108191517