Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Partnership With OMNIA Partners Designed To Serve Public Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, has announced a partnership with OMNIA Partners, the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public-sector procurement. According to the announcement, Knightscope has extended an agreement to offer, without a formal bidding and contracting process, its Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) and Emergency Communications Devices (“ECDs”) to the 115,000-plus state and local government agencies and educational institutions that make up the OMNIA Partners cooperative.
Dedicated to optimizing procurement, OMNIA Partners is focused on supporting organizations and the way they identify, evaluate and procure what they need at the best value. Membership in the cooperative is free and provides full access to the partnership portfolio of leading national supplier contracts, spend visibility, analytics and subject matter experts. Through the purchasing power of
OMNIA Partners, agencies can leverage a cooperative contract with Knightscope to develop a personalized program to solve specific security challenges related to protecting and monitoring property.
“With almost 10,000 devices already deployed at education institutions, public-sector agencies and corporate campuses, Knightscope underscores its commitment to elevate safety at the places people live, work, study and visit,” said Knightscope chair and CEO William Santana Li in the press release.“Our agreement with OMNIA Partners provides an efficient and affordable path to acquire the most advanced technologies available to organizations under constant budget pressure.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Knightscope, Inc.
Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN08052024000224011066ID1108191487
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.