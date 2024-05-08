Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Partnership With OMNIA Partners Designed To Serve Public Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, has announced a partnership with OMNIA Partners, the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public-sector procurement. According to the announcement, Knightscope has extended an agreement to offer, without a formal bidding and contracting process, its Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) and Emergency Communications Devices (“ECDs”) to the 115,000-plus state and local government agencies and educational institutions that make up the OMNIA Partners cooperative.

Dedicated to optimizing procurement, OMNIA Partners is focused on supporting organizations and the way they identify, evaluate and procure what they need at the best value. Membership in the cooperative is free and provides full access to the partnership portfolio of leading national supplier contracts, spend visibility, analytics and subject matter experts. Through the purchasing power of

OMNIA Partners, agencies can leverage a cooperative contract with Knightscope to develop a personalized program to solve specific security challenges related to protecting and monitoring property.

“With almost 10,000 devices already deployed at education institutions, public-sector agencies and corporate campuses, Knightscope underscores its commitment to elevate safety at the places people live, work, study and visit,” said Knightscope chair and CEO William Santana Li in the press release.“Our agreement with OMNIA Partners provides an efficient and affordable path to acquire the most advanced technologies available to organizations under constant budget pressure.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN