(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DeFi Technologies (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTCQB: DEFTF) , a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance (“DeFi”), has announced that its subsidiary Valour Inc., a leading issuer of exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that provide simplified access to digital assets, has successfully repaid US$19.5 million in outstanding loans. According to the announcement, as of April 30, 2024, Valour has fully repaid balances of US$6 million and US$13.5 million, which were secured by BTC and ETH collateral, respectively. No further equity or debt was raised to repay the loans.

The announcement reads,“This development is a testament to Valour's financial health and prudent capital management. By freeing up additional digital assets and reducing financial liabilities, Valour has continued its commitment to leveraging its financial agility to enhance its market position and capitalize on emerging opportunities within the digital assets space.”

To view the full press release, visit



