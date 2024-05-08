Vanguard Renewables: A Circular Solution

MENAFN - 3BL) Vanguard Renewables partners with leading food and beverage companies to recycle food and beverage waste on multi-generational dairy farms across the country to make renewable gas via anaerobic digestion. Vanguard has a long-standing partnership with Barstow's Longview Farm, a seventh-generation family farm and member-owner of the Cabot Creamery Cooperative, to host one of Vanguard's Farm Powered® anaerobic digesters in Hadley, MA.

Barstow's Longview Farm sends their milk to Cabot Creamery Cooperative to be turned into delicious Cabot butter at its West Springfield, MA facility, and the inedible waste produced as a byproduct of that butter manufacturing is sent back to the anaerobic digester on the farm to become renewable gas and low-carbon farm fertilizer. The Cabot Creamery Cooperative reaches circularity by purchasing the renewable energy that their waste creates at Barstow's Longview Farm to power its butter plant and help decarbonize their operations.

Cabot Creamery has long been a sustainability leader in the food and beverage industry. The farmer-owned co-operative was an early adopter of Vanguard's Farm Powered solution to recycle its inedible food waste to create clean, renewable energy and helping to mitigate the release of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.

For over 100 years, Cabot Creamery has been working to sustain local dairy farms and help build strong communities. Cabot is dedicated to regenerative agriculture and sustainability and was the world's first dairy co-operative to become a certified B Corporation.

In addition to being a certified B-Corp, the Company also has implemented several sustainable initiatives across its creameries and operations including a solar-powered waste compactor at their plant in Cabot, Vermont, outfitting their trucks with energy efficient technology such as aerodynamic body modifications and low rolling resistance tires resulting in almost 20% more miles per gallon than the national average and decreasing its fleet's idle time by around 60%, and Cabot upcycles water to wash out its milk trucks. These are just a few examples of how Cabot Creamery is leading the way on sustainability.

This project at Barstow's Longview Farm churns up a host of benefits for the farm, the community, the Cooperative, and the planet.

