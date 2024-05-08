Annual Charitable Promotion From Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union Helps Generate Big Results For Special Olympics Minnesota

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Annual“jumpstart” campaign spurs more than 2,100 Minnesotans to take the Polar Plunge

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus) announced today that more than 2,100 Polar Plunge participants took advantage of the credit union's charitable promotion offer to get a $50 donation toward their $75 fundraising minimum, simply by signing up using its custom promo code. Plungers that used the code AFFINITYPLUS at registration went on to collectively raise nearly $600,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota this year. As part of this promotion, Affinity Plus will make a direct donation to the organization for more than $100,000. All funds will go towards supporting year-round athletic and health-based programs, leadership and advocacy training, and inclusive school programs for people with intellectual disabilities across the state.









“We continue to see increased involvement from participants each year, including taking advantage of our jumpstart offer, and it's incredible. We're working to spread awareness and support Special Olympics Minnesota, while helping create a more-inclusive world,” said Dave Larson, Affinity Plus CEO.“I'm proud of our employees all across the state for their commitment to this incredible cause!”

In addition to the jumpstart campaign, over 170 Affinity Plus employees joined in on the fun by taking the plunge in 13 Minnesota communities and raising more than $75,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota. Furthermore, the credit union expanded on a 2023 effort to bring Polar Plunge events to college campuses across the state, leveraging its respective partnerships with Winona State University and Bemidji State University. The two events raising nearly $20,000 in their first year combined. Last year, the Polar Plunge was successfully hosted at Minnesota State University Moorhead, which was hosted for its second consecutive year in April of 2024.

“Affinity Plus stands out as an incredible partner of Special Olympics Minnesota,” said Dave Dorn, President and CEO of Special Olympics Minnesota.“They go above and beyond in their support for the Polar Plunge, finding creative and effective ways to make an impact. Not only do they help us raise vital funds for our Special Olympics athletes, they ignite a spirit of community across the state.”

Affinity Plus has supported Special Olympics Minnesota since 2008, prompting thousands of employees and community members to take the plunge. To date, the Minnesota-based credit union has contributed nearly $850,000 to the cause. In 2023, Larson was re-elected for a third year to the position of board chair of Special Olympics Minnesota, and he has personally volunteered for the organization for more than 20 years.

About Affinity Plus

Based in St. Paul, Minn., Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, financial cooperative that puts people first above profits. Members of Affinity Plus receive maximum value through competitive rates, minimal fees, and unique, member-centric products and programs. Established in 1930, Affinity Plus has 30 branches located throughout Minnesota and is owned by over 250,000 members. Affinity Plus has more than $4 billion in assets. Additional information is available at or by calling (800) 322-7228.

About Polar Plunge

The Polar Plunge is a series of events where people jump into freezing cold water to support Special Olympics Minnesota. The first Polar Plunge took place at Como Lake in St. Paul in 1998. Since then, the Plunge has expanded to over 20 locations across Minnesota. Polar Plunge events are hosted in collaboration with The Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR), the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the world.

About Special Olympics Minnesota

Since 1973, Special Olympics Minnesota has been creating a new world of inclusion and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities by providing year-round sports competitions, inclusive healthcare programs, leadership training, and inclusive school programs. Special Olympics Minnesota envisions a Minnesota where every person, regardless of their ability, has every opportunity to thrive and reach their fullest potential.

