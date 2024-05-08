Avaya Acquires Edify, Further Extending Its Position As The Leader In Customer Experience Solutions For The Enterprise

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Edify's capabilities further enhance the Avaya Experience Platform by integrating additional workflow, customer journey orchestration, and other AI-powered technologies into the platform

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avaya , a global leader in customer experience and communications solutions, today announced that it has acquired Edify. This acquisition brings advanced, AI-powered customer journey orchestration and workflow capabilities directly into the Avaya Experience Platform (AXP), and also brings world class engineering talent into Avaya's engineering organization.





Edify delivers no─code, cloud─native solutions, and the integration of its unique orchestration capabilities into AXP accelerates Avaya's ability to deliver personalized customer experiences such as task automation, journey orchestration and out-of-the-box CRM connectors. This acquisition underscores Avaya's commitment to continuous innovation, and to staying at the forefront of the customer experience solutions market.

“The acquisition of Edify is more evidence that Avaya is the innovation leader in customer experience solutions, as we continue to add new capabilities and value for Avaya Experience Platform customers,” said Alan Masarek, CEO of Avaya.“This tuck-in acquisition is additional evidence that Avaya is making investments in technology, people and experience to continue to power the company's momentum in the market. Equally important is the injection of additional world-class customer experience talent that this transaction brings to our engineering, product and go-to-customer organizations. I am delighted to welcome the Edify team to Avaya.”

“The team and I are delighted to join Avaya,” said Tony Lama, CEO of Edify.“Edify has always been about breaking down business communications barriers both inside and beyond the walls of traditional contact centers. Joining the Avaya team allows us to continue that mission at an unparalleled scale while advancing Avaya's innovation without disruption strategy.”

The integration of Edify's no-code orchestration engine into AXP helps enable businesses to rapidly create and deploy the necessary workflows that connect businesses with customers, making enterprise customer experiences as easy as personal ones. Creating personalized experiences is paramount to every organization, and even more valuable when companies can design experiences without extensive IT involvement or external resources. Edify's workflows help users deliver fully automated and assisted customer journeys with unprecedented ease of use. The platform natively includes a host of valuable features including open APIs for seamless integrations to technology partner solutions, and out-of-the-box CRM connections, and AI-powered capabilities like NLU and sentiment analysis.

“With the acquisition of Edify, Avaya is accelerating its ability to bring new workflow orchestration innovation to its customers, as well as additional native AI capabilities,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, president, and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics.“Edify was built in the last few years – using the most modern microservices architecture – which will allow Avaya to quickly integrate it as a native component of the Avaya Experience Platform, delivering innovation at the speed demanded by CX decision makers.”

The acquisition of Edify by Avaya was closed in May of 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Edify

Edify connects businesses with customers and employees with each other, making business communications as easy as personal ones. Its flagship product, Edify CX, unites contact center (CCaaS) and real-time communications platform (CPaaS/API) functionality in a no-code cloud-native solution that lets users move seamlessly among channels within one conversation, just as we do on our phones. Edify removes all the risk once associated with moving to the cloud by delivering global availability, real-time redundancy, no-waste pricing, and a 100% SLA uptime guarantee. Edify is a Google Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner for the contact center.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there's no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the“PSLRA”). Generally, words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“could,”“intend,”“believe,”“plan,”“target,”“forecast” and similar expressions or the negative thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risks, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the PSLRA.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

Contacts

Avaya Public Relations



...

The post Avaya Acquires Edify, Further Extending its Position as the Leader in Customer Experience Solutions for the Enterprise appeared first on Caribbean News Global .