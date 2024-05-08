New Economic Report: San Diego County Winery Sales Reach All-Time Record Of $54.5 Million In 2023, An 11% Increase Over 2022

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) San Diego County Vintners Association releases 2024 Economic Impact of Wineries report as it celebrates San Diego Wine Week culminating in annual Wine Festival on May 19





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SDCVA –The San Diego County Vintners Association (SDCVA), a trade organization dedicated to supporting the San Diego winemaking community, released the 2024 San Diego County Economic Impact of Wineries report today as it celebrates San Diego Wine Week May 13 – 19 ending with its annual wine festival on Sunday, May 19 from 1 – 4 p.m. PDT.

Report Highlights:



County wineries realized about $54.5 million in gross sales last year, an 11% jump over 2022, representing a record high.

The number of active and planned wineries in San Diego County is currently 166.

Newer and expanding wineries led job growth in the sector, which rose to an estimated 802 jobs in 2023, a 13% increase over 2022 totals (709.5).

Yields from San Diego's 2023 grape harvest season significantly improved from the prior year; most respondents indicated an above average (32%) or average (24%) yield, compared to 2/3rds indicating a below average (66%) harvest yield in 2022. Industry staffing, recruitment and retention continue to be challenges for San Diego County wineries.

San Diego County wine growers also reported grape harvest quality as excellent (26%) or good (34%). Wildfire insurance coverage continues to be a major issue for San Diego wineries, with 59% stating their insurance rates increased over the past year, and 24% stated they were denied insurance coverage.

California Representative Scott Peters says,“Despite significant business headwinds, such as inflation, employee retention challenges, and increased insurance costs, San Diego wineries are thriving. I've been a longtime supporter of California's winemaking industry as it continues to make valuable contributions to our economy and culture.”

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond agrees,“The wine industry is flourishing in San Diego County. This report highlights wineries' role in our diverse economy, as well as some persistent challenges San Diego vintners experience including inflation, wages, and wildfire insurance hikes. Continual support for wineries and vineyards is vital as they strengthen our economy, create jobs, and hold historical significance in the region.”

San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson says,“San Diego County's wine industry is vital to our local economy. Wineries create jobs, support our communities, and attract tourism. I applaud the San Diego County Vinters Association for its continued study of how the industry impacts the regional economy.”

San Diego wineries are celebrating their success at San Diego Wine Week – a week-long extravaganza from May 13 – 19 with wineries expanding operations with additional days, extending hours and hosting special events across the county. From unveiling new vintages and introducing dining options, to live music performances and unique pouring experiences, participating wineries will offer activities that engage wine enthusiasts. The week ends with the acclaimed SDCVA Wine Festival on Sunday, May 19 at the historic Bernardo Winery. Tickets are available here .

“The county's wine industry is thriving and celebrating another record year for wine sales across the county. San Diego's Wine Week, a week of special wine-themed events throughout the county culminating in a wine festival and tasting , is the perfect way to showcase our diverse wine industry and its contributions to San Diego,” says SDCVA President Mike Weber, general manager of Orfila Winery .

Full report here. For more about San Diego County wines visit .

