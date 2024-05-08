Apple's Unionized Maryland Store To Vote On Possible Strike

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.'s unionized retail store in Towson, Maryland, will hold a vote Saturday on whether to authorize a strike in the lead-up to a new round of negotiations with the iPhone maker.

Earlier this week, the local Machinists union that represents the store workers distributed packets detailing the plan. If the majority of the unionized employees votes May 11 to approve a strike, it could take place at any time. A union representative said no dates have been decided. The local affiliate of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers is scheduled on May 21 to hold its next round of negotiations on a contract with Apple. A strike in front of an Apple retail store would upset the finely tuned image of the company. It would also mark the first known walkout by unionized Apple retail workers in the US, but would follow one in France last year. The union told employees it would provide $200 per week to the strikers after a walkout has gone on at least 14 days and that those who protest can't be fired for picketing over labor practices. Apple, in a statement, said it“deeply” values its retail team members“and we're proud to provide them with industry leading compensation and exceptional benefits. As always, we will engage with the union representing our team in Towson respectfully and in good faith.” The store and Apple have reached a series of agreements, none of which are considered to veer greatly from Apple's preexisting policies. The union told employees there are ongoing negotiations regarding pay, overtime, unpaid leave of absences, time-away benefits and scheduling.

“Our tentative agreements will bring remarkable protections to our team and achieve many of our goals going into bargaining,” the union told the Towson store workers.“Apple is not bargaining in good faith, and we have multiple unfair labor practice charges against Apple for their illegal behavior.” In an unrelated development, the company's store in Short Hills, New Jersey, is voting this weekend on whether to unionize. Earlier this month, the US National Labor Relations Board ruled that Apple illegally interrogated staff at its World Trade Center store in New York City. --With assistance from Josh Eidelson. (Updates with company comment in the fifth paragraph.) More stories like this are available on bloomberg ©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

