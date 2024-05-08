Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived, with his accompanying delegation, to Kuwait from Turkiye after concluding his state visit.

KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait issued a statement marking conclusion of the state visit paid by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the sisterly Republic of Turkiye.

KUWAIT - The National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) announced that the celebration of Kuwait as the 2025 Arab Cultural Capital would be exceptional.

WASHINGTON - The US Department of State condemned the ruling Israeli Likud Party's lawmaker Tally Gotliv's threat of using imprecise weapons in the Gaza Strip if the US failed to supply Israel with precise ammunition.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed reports that the United States had paused shipment of "high-payload munitions" to Israel amid concerns over potential use in incursion into Rafah city.

MADRID - Spain's Consumer Affairs and Social Rights Minister Pablo Bustinduy warned firms linked with Madrid from participating in any activities seen as supportive of the Israeli "genocide" against Palestinians.

JEDDAH - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the decision of the Bahamas Island to recognize the State of Palestine.

GAZA - A third mass grave had been found inside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza City, from which 50 martyrs have been recovered so far, and the exhumation process is still going on, said health authorities.

KHARTOUM - Sudan's army chief Abdulfattah al-Burhan said that there would be neither negotiations, peace nor a ceasefire with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) until they are defeated.

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian affirmed Wednesday country's intent on finding solutions to outstanding issues with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). (end)

