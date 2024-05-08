US House Of Representatives Turns Down Bid To Remove Speaker

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 8 (KUNA) -- The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to set aside a motion by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to call a vote to remove Mike Johnson as speaker.

The vote was 359-43 with seven members voting present. 196 Republicans and 163 Democrats voted to table the motion.

"Hopefully, this is the end of the personality politics and the frivolous character assassination that has defined the 118th Congress," Johnson told reporters after the vote.

"It's regrettable. It's not who we are as Americans and we're better than this - we need to get beyond it."

As promised, House Democrats largely supported Johnson in setting aside the call for his removal, making Greene's endeavor symbolic. Only 10 Republicans voted alongside Greene.

"I appreciate the show of confidence from my colleagues to defeat this misguided effort," he said. "That is certainly what it was." (end)

