WHO Expresses Deep Concern Over Israeli Attacks On Rafah

Amman, May 8 (Petra) -- World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed deep concern over the increasing Israeli attacks on the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, which have forced most of Gaza's population to flee in search of safety.According to Euronews, Ghebreyesus said during a press conference in Geneva on Wednesday: After the Israeli ground offensive, an estimated 30-40,000 people left Rafah to go to Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, emphasizing that 1.4 million people, including 600,000 children, are at risk in Rafah.