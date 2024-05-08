OIC Urges More Respect For IHL Principles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 8 (KUNA) - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday called for raising the awareness around the globe about the importance of respecting the principles of the International Humanitarian Law, notably those relating to the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

In a statement on the eve of the world day of the IHL, observed on May 9, the OIC Secretariat reaffirmed its firm commitment to promoting the rules and principles of the law.

This annual occasion coincides this year with escalating conflicts and serious human rights abuses, particularly those committed by the Israeli occupation forces against armless civilians in Gaza Strip and other parts of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The armed conflicts take their toll on innocent civilians as clearly seen in Gaza Strip and across the occupied Palestinian territories, according to the statement.

Denouncing the international community's failing to protect civilians in armed conflict, the OIC appealed for more political and legal pressures on the Israeli occupation authorities to force them into respecting the IHL provisions, and ensuring civilians' security and dignity.

The OIC reminded its member states of the importance of activities and measures that could promote awareness about the rules of the IHL and the principles of tolerance and coexistence which are integral part of the noble values of Islam.

During their meeting in Kuwait in May 2015, the OIC foreign ministers agreed to designate May 9 as world day of the IHL with a view to reminding the international community of the importance of the activities to protect human life. (end)

