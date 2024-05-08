US Deplores Israeli MP Threat Of Using Imprecise Ammunition In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 8 (KUNA) -- The US Department of State condemned Wednesday the ruling Israeli Likud Party's lawmaker Tally Gotliv's threat of using imprecise weapons in the Gaza Strip if the US failed to supply Israel with precise ammunition.

"Those comments are absolutely deplorable, and senior members of the Israeli government should refrain from making them," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing.

"We will continue to make our policy assessments based on what's in the best interests of the American people, what is in the best interests of the region."

He reiterated the US assessment that a hostage swap deal between Israel and Hamas is possible, "that a deal is within reach. There is clearly space to reach an agreement, and we are going to push to try to get one over the line".

The Israeli lawmaker Gotliv has said that "the US is threatening not to give us precision missiles. Well, I have news for the US: We have imprecise missiles! So maybe instead of using a precise missile to take out a specific room or a specific building, I'll use my imprecise missiles to flatten 10 buildings."

"That's what I'll do. If you don't give me precise missiles, I'll use imprecise missiles," she noted.

International efforts are ongoing to reach a ceasefire in the besieged Strip after Hamas said it accepted a proposal by Egypt, Qatar and the US.

However, the Israeli occupation is procrastinating to accept the deal, and instead of this, it is continuing its military operation, including on the densely populated City of Rafah. (end)

