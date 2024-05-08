Xi Jinping To Visit Brazil And Discuss Belt And Road Initiative

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CHINA / BRAZIL, (TV BRICS) – Chinese president Xi Jinping plans to visit Brazil this November, during which the global project known as the Belt and Road Initiative will be discussed.

The plan, which began in 2013, aims to strengthen trade and infrastructure ties between China and other countries, boost Chinese exports and increase its influence on the international stage.

The move will strengthen China's position as an emerging economic and political power capable of shaping the world order according to its interests. The initiative is also designed to guarantee a stable supply of raw materials and expand the global market, a crucial strategy for the country's continued growth.

For Brazil, the decision to join the Belt and Road implies a number of strategic and economic considerations. In addition to the potential benefits in terms of investment and infrastructure development, there are also issues related to sovereignty and dependence on a single trading partner. Brazil's position on this Chinese proposal may reflect not only its relationship with China, but also its position in the broader geopolitical context.

Xi Jinping's planned visit to Brazil in November represents a crucial moment for bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting is expected to discuss trade, political and strategic issues of mutual interest, in addition to possible accession to the Belt and Road.

This is reported by Brasil 247, a partner of TV BRICS.

