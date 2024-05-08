Olam Trumps Dreyfus Bid As Traders Contend For Namoi Cotton

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " Olam Agri Holdings Ltd. has yet again trumped Louis Dreyfus Co.'s bid for Namoi Cotton Ltd., as the two major agricultural traders vie for the Australian cotton producer.

The Singaporean-based company will increase its bid for Namoi to A$0.70 a share, three cents higher than LDC's most recent bid on Tuesday, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Its latest offer values the company at around A$144 million . The traders have progressively raised their offers in recent weeks, and shares in Namoi - the largest Australian-owned cotton processor - have climbed to the highest since 1999. The companies are vying to gain a bigger foothold in Australia's cotton industry, which is the world's sixth biggest. Olam Agri acquired Queensland Cotton in 2007 and owns a number of ginning facilities in New South Wales and Queensland. LDC bought Dunavant's Australian cotton business in 2010 and owns three processing plants in the country. Olam Agri offered A$0.66 cents a share for Namoi late last week, contingent on getting backing from more than half the company's shareholders. At the time, it said it would pay A$0.70 if it successfully secured at least 90% support. However, that was rebuffed when Rotterdam-based LDC, which currently holds around 17% of Namoi's shares, said a day later that it wouldn't accept Olam Agri's bid.

Namoi's biggest shareholder, Samuel Terry Asset Management Pty Ltd., said in a letter to directors that it supported Olam's latest bid.

