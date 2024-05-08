Dually-Listed Healthcare Stock Finds Mid-Week Success

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) We don't usually hyperfocus on the fundamental drivers in the penny stock realm simply because the majority of the action is headline-based or momentum trading, however today we have found ourselves chasing yet another earnings release that caused a penny stock to find tremendous success on Wednesday.
Traders were quick to grab up shares of %WELLHealthTechnologies (TSX: $WELL) (OTC: $WHTCF) following an announcement that the company reported record quarterly revenue and net income for a first quarter. Revenues in Q1 2024 were $231.6 million, an increase of 37% YoY. Net income was $19.6 million (or $0.06 EPS).
Traders pushed shares trading on the Canadian side up to $3.98/share (+11.17%) at the session high.
WELL Health Technologies Corp is the owner and operator of a portfolio of Primary Hclinics delivering healthcare-related services It operates through below segments: clinical operations and allied health, Electronic medical record (EMR), Billing and revenue cycle management solutions, Digital apps, Cybersecurity, CRH, MyHealth, and corporate/shared services. Its segments are grouped in three divisions; Omni-channel Patient Services - Primary includes clinical operations and allied health. Omni-channel Patient Services - Specialized comprises CRH and MyHealth under two segments. Virtual Services include EMR, billing and revenue cycle management solutions, digital apps, and cybersecurity.
MENAFN08052024007606016353ID1108190916
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.