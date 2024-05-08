Austria Aims to Boost Economic Ties with Brazil Amid EU-Mercosur Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Austria's Economy Minister, Martin Kocher, pushed for stronger economic ties with Brazil amid EU-Mercosur trade talks.



While Austria's 2019 law mandates opposition to this treaty, Kocher still sees potential for direct bilateral trade ties with Brazil.



During his visit, he emphasized opportunities to improve import-export channels between the two nations.



Both countries, he argued, can progress economically by cooperating closely, even if the EU-Mercosur trade pact stalls.



Austria's neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict complicates its international relations. Vienna, maintaining commercial ties with Russia, hesitated to support EU sanctions at first.







However, that changed after an Austrian bank was removed from Ukraine's list of war sponsors.



Kocher's trip included meetings with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and others to discuss green hydrogen energy potential.



Austria seeks partnership with countries capable of producing green hydrogen efficiently, a sustainable fuel vital for global goals.



Brazil, with favorable environmental conditions, is a key partner in this endeavor.

Moreover, Kocher acknowledged the risks of extremist parties gaining influence in the European Parliament, which could disrupt economic policies.



However, he remains optimistic that moderate coalitions will prevent significant changes to the EU's economic agenda.



Austria's proactive stance shows its commitment to international relationships beyond regional trade agreements.



Exploring emerging environmental technologies like green hydrogen aligns Austria with global sustainability targets while navigating geopolitical challenges.

Background

Despite its size, Austria contributes more to the EU budget than it receives, aligning with other net payer nations like Germany.



Austria ranks high in GDP per capita among EU nations. In 2022, its GDP per capita reached EUR 49,553.



This amount was considerably higher than the Euro Area average of EUR 39,644.



Therefore, Austria stands out as one of the wealthiest EU members, which reflects its stable economy and high living standards.

