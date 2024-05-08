(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A diplomatic rift emerged when Brazil delayed authorizing the Uruguayan Air Force's (FAU) emergency response to the catastrophic flooding in Rio Grande do Sul.



FAU mobilized a Bell 212 helicopter and Hercules KC-130H aircraft carrying Zodiac boats and drones to assist.



Despite this, Brazil stalled for nearly four days before allowing a flight transporting only helicopter parts and crew.



Henrique Pires, Rio Grande do Sul's federal representative, urged Brazil's Senate to lift restrictions on the FAU' critical equipment.



His efforts led to limited approval, barring Zodiac boats and drones that could have expedited rescue efforts.







Federal officials falsely claimed Uruguay hadn't aligned with regional Joint Command guidelines, which Uruguay's Defense Minister Armando Castaingdebat promptly denied.



Brazil's Ministry of Defense insisted its KC-390 aircraft adequately met transport needs, highlighting the deployment of 243 military boats.



However, Uruguay's deep expertise in producing potable water systems and strong support in Rio Grande do Sul signaled critical collaboration was still needed.

Deepening Diplomatic Rift Over Delayed Authorization of Uruguayan Air Force Aid by Brazil

Despite diplomatic tensions, Rio Grande do Sul and Uruguay remain culturally intertwined, sharing over 1,000 kilometers of border.



Uruguay's eagerness to assist reflects its solidarity during Brazil's worst natural disaster in a century.



FAU's Bell 212 helicopter crew executed nighttime rescues and supply drops using advanced night vision equipment.



These developments have heightened scrutiny, jeopardizing future Brazil-Uruguay partnerships.







