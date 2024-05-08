Latam-Delta Alliance Sees 43% Increase Between Brazil And U.S.

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first quarter of 2024, passenger traffic between Brazil and the U.S. grew significantly.



Latam and Delta Air Lines , in their joint venture that began in October 2022, transported 434,000 travelers between January and March.



This number marked a 43% increase compared to the same period in 2023, accounting for 32% of all air traffic between the two countries.



The partnership aims to facilitate seamless travel by connecting over 300 destinations across North and South America.



This arrangement provides travelers with a wider range of choices and more efficient connections for both business and leisure travel.



The venture has introduced eight new routes since it began.







These include three specifically connecting Brazil and the U.S.: São Paulo to Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro to Atlanta, and a seasonal Rio de Janeiro to New York's JFK route.



These new flight paths enable passengers to access a broader network while also benefiting from reciprocal perks between the two airlines.



The data highlights that this joint venture is meeting the growing demand for travel between Brazil and the U.S.



By leveraging their combined strengths, Latam and Delta are creating a network that enhances connectivity throughout the Americas.



Their strategy boosts key flight routes and offers passengers more flexible travel options, streamlining air travel.



Ultimately, the partnership between Latam and Delta is reshaping travel dynamics in this critical market.

Background

In early 2024, Brazil confirme its status as a leading global tourism contributor, sending an impressive 456,235 tourists to the United States.



This positioned Brazil as the second-largest source of overseas visitors to the U.S., trailing only the United Kingdom, which sent 820,214 tourists.



Countries like India, Japan, and South Korea also made significant contributions, according to data from the country's National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) .

