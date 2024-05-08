MEED Foundation Launches Air Quality Network Project

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

MEED Foundation , a non-profit dedicated to fostering economic development, has launched the Air Quality Network (AQN) project in Iraq.

In collaboration with IQ Group and Civil Development Organisation (CDO) , it has created a network of 28 sensors strategically placed in and around Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, and Kirkuk. These sensors, equipped to monitor fundamental air quality metrics such as PM1, PM2.5, PM10, and Air Quality Index, operate on a real-time basis, providing data updates every 15 seconds.

This will facilitate informed decision-making and policy formulation aimed at mitigating environmental risks. The collected data are also readily available to the public; interested individuals can access this valuable information through the official website of MEED Foundation at: AQN - MEED Foundation

Statement from MEED Foundation:

In the pursuit of sustainable development and regional growth, MEED Foundation, a non-profit, dedicated to fostering economic development, has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative. Recognising the critical importance of addressing environmental challenges for long-term prosperity, MEED has launched the Air Quality Network project.

The Air Quality Network project is a natural extension of MEED's commitment to data-driven solutions and its ongoing Data Revolution initiative. With a mission to collect, analyse, and open-source data for the benefits of society, MEED identified a significant gap in environmental data, particularly concerning air quality, amidst global concerns about climate change and pollution.

In collaboration with IQ Group and Civil Development Organisation (CDO), MEED Foundation researched and selected cutting-edge sensor technology to create an extensive network of 28 sensors strategically placed in and around the cities of Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, and Kirkuk. These sensors, equipped to monitor fundamental air quality metrics such as PM1, PM2.5, PM10, and Air Quality Index, operate on a real-time basis, providing data updates every 15 seconds.

The deployment of these sensors serves multiple purposes. Firstly, it enables MEED to collect comprehensive and accurate data on air quality, facilitating informed decision-making and policy formulation aimed at mitigating environmental risks. Secondly, it allows individuals with access to real-time information about air quality, fostering awareness and encouraging proactive measures to safeguard the environment and all other related sectors.

One of the goals of MEED Foundation through this project is its commitment to transparency and accessibility. By adhering to international standards and protocols for data privacy and sharing, MEED ensures that the collected data are readily available to the public. Interested individuals can access this valuable information through the official website of MEED Foundation at: AQN - MEED Foundation

Furthermore, MEED Foundation has forged strategic partnerships with prominent institutions to maximise the impact of the Air Quality Network project. Kurdsat Broadcasting Corporation has pledged its support by featuring the air quality data in various television programs, thereby reaching a broader audience and amplifying awareness efforts. Additionally, the University of Sulaimani has embraced the initiative, utilizing the data for academic research and educational purposes, thereby fostering a culture of environmental stewardship among students and faculty.

As MEED Foundation continues to expand its footprint in the realm of sustainable development, the Air Quality Network project stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to leveraging data-driven solutions for the betterment of society. By harnessing the power of technology, collaboration, and community engagement, MEED aims to address pressing environmental challenges and pave the way for a better future for all.

In the journey towards sustainable development, MEED Foundation invites stakeholders from across sectors to join hands in advancing environmental stewardship and fostering prosperity for generations to come. Together, we can build a brighter, more sustainable future for our region and beyond.

Figure 1. All 28 sensors

Figure 2. Sulaimaniyah sensors





(Source: MEED Foundation)

