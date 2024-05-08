(MENAFN- Baystreet) Azimut Exploration Inc.
5/8/2024 12:07 PM EST
Kraken Robotics Inc.
5/8/2024 12:00 PM ES
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.
5/8/2024 10:36 AM EST
The Lion Electric Company
5/8/2024 10:30 AM EST
CGI Inc.
5/8/2024 10:24 AM EST
NexGen Energy Ltd.
5/8/2024 10:18 AM EST
Quebecor Inc.
5/8/2024 10:14 AM EST
Ecora Resources PLC
5/8/2024 9:53 AM EST
Scope AI Corp
5/8/2024 9:32 AM EST
Oncolytics Biotech Inc
5/8/2024 9:24 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Stocks in Play
5/8/2024 - 12:10 PM EST - PetroTal Corp. : Announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% working interest in Peru's Block 131, including the producing Los Angeles field, through the acquisition of CEPSA Peruana, S.A.C. which represents the entire Peruvian business unit of Compania Española de Petroleos S.A.U., for a purchase price of approximately $5.0 million in cash, subject to adjustment as set forth in the Acquisition Agreement. PetroTal Corp. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.82.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN08052024000212011056ID1108190418
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.