Stocks in Play

5/8/2024 12:07 PM EST

5/8/2024 - 12:10 PM EST - PetroTal Corp. : Announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% working interest in Peru's Block 131, including the producing Los Angeles field, through the acquisition of CEPSA Peruana, S.A.C. which represents the entire Peruvian business unit of Compania Española de Petroleos S.A.U., for a purchase price of approximately $5.0 million in cash, subject to adjustment as set forth in the Acquisition Agreement. PetroTal Corp. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.82.









