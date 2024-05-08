Scotland's New First Minister Officially Sworn In

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Newly elected First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, hasofficially taken the oath of office, Azernews reports.

The ceremony unfolded at the prestigious Court of Session inEdinburgh, presided over by Lord Carloway, Scotland's most seniorjudge. With solemnity, Swinney pledged his allegiance to the king,marking the commencement of his tenure.

Succeeding Hamza Yusif as the leader of the Scottish NationalParty (SNP), Swinney is poised to embark on the task of assemblinghis cabinet.

It's worth highlighting that John Swinney now holds thedistinguished position of being Scotland's seventh First Minister,a testament to his leadership and the evolving political landscapeof the nation.