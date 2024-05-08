Kuwaiti Company Highly Appreciates Investment And Export Opportunities Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Ambassador Ayubhon Yunusov met with President of the Kuwaiticompany KAM International Group Abdulwahab al-Atwan and Executivedirector of the company Osama al-Hanani, Azernews reports.

According to the information, Kuwaiti entrepreneurs werefamiliarized with the current achievements of Uzbekistan in thefield of economic development, the processes of economicliberalization and democratization of society, as well as with thecountry's potential and favorable investment and businessclimate.

It was noted that entrepreneurs will be able to receive moredetailed information about investment, export and tourismopportunities in Uzbekistan at the presentation of the investment,export and tourism potential of Uzbekistan and at the exhibition"Made in Uzbekistan", which will be held on May 13-14 in Kuwait events are aimed at establishing cooperation with Uzbekcompanies in the field of trade and investment.

The management of KAM International Group expressed itsappreciation for the investment and export opportunities ofUzbekistan and confirmed its readiness to establish partnershipswith Uzbek companies.

As a result of the meeting, it was agreed to organize onlinenegotiations with Uzbek companies interested in developing mutuallybeneficial relations.