Dnipropetrovsk Region Suffers From Over Dozen Russian Strikes On Wednesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces launched more than a dozen strikes targeting Nikopol and two territorial communities in Dnipropetrovsk region.

That's according to Serhiy Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"️More than a dozen attacks this day - on Nikopol,as well as on Myriv and Pokrovsk communities. The enemy employed artillery and hit the area with kamikaze drones," the statement says.

According to reports, 12 households and six farm buildings were damaged as a result of the strikes. An infrastructure facility was mutilated.

"A building of a private enterprise went ablaze but our rescuers put the fire out. A car, some power lines, and a gas main were affected. There were no casualties. All fires that broke out in the Dnipro district due to missile debris were also put out," Lysak said.

As Ukrinform reported aerlier, the enemy attacked the region with attack drones of the Shahed-131/136 type and with various types of missiles.

Photo: Telegram Serhiy Lysak