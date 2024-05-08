Ukraine, Portugal Hold Another Round Of Talks On Security Deal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian side held another round of negotiations with Portugal regarding the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement as part of the implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

That's according to the Ukrainian President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian official delegation is headed by the head of the Office, Andriy Yermak, as per Volodymyr Zelensky's decree. Today's round of negotiations was run by the Deputy Head of the Office, Ihor Zhovkva.

"Significant progress was achieved following this latest round. We hope that our leaders will sign the agreement in the near future," Zhovkva emphasized.

The parties continued work on the draft document and agreed on the schedule of future activities at the highest level toward signing the agreement.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on July 12, 2023, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the leaders of the G7 nations agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The document laid down the work on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security.

Ukraine has already signed bilateral security agreements with nine states.