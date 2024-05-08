War Update: 121 Combat Clashes On Front Lines On Wednesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 121 combat engagements took place on the battlefield on Wednesday, with Ukrainian forces repelling most attacks in the Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Orikhiv sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on Wednesday, May 8, Ukrinform reports.

Russian troops carried out 59 missile strikes, 55 air strikes, and 84 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and Ukrainian cities and villages.

Ukrainian military aircraft and missile forces struck three Russian air defense systems, two artillery systems and eight enemy troop concentration areas.