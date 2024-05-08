Foreign Delegation Visits Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, the foreign delegation of the Second International Summit of Cities and Regions has visited the Kyiv region to honor fallen soldiers at the Angels of Victory memorial in Moshchun.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, on May 8, a delegation of regional leaders and local self-government bodies from France, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Poland, and other countries, as well as representatives of the Council of Europe and the European Committee of the Regions, commemorated the soldiers who died in the battle for Moshchun, and examined apartment buildings in Borodianka destroyed by Russian aerial bombs.

"There was no military formation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this place. Families with children lived here. These houses were hit by airstrikes in March 2022 while people were sleeping. When the Russian army was advancing, there was no one except the local self-defense," Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the region's military administration, said in Borodianka.

The members of the delegation inspected the social and psychological rehabilitation center of the Ministry for Veterans Affairs in Borodianka and a modular town for temporarily displaced persons from destroyed houses in Borodianka, as well as IDPs from Mariupol, the Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

As part of the visit, the delegates visited Bucha and heard about the atrocities committed by the Russian military against the civilian population during the occupation.

The International Summit of Cities and Regions was held in Kyiv in April 2023 with the participation of about 100 representatives of foreign countries, heads of associations of cities and regions, representatives of the Congress of the Council of Europe, and heads of Ukrainian communities and regions.